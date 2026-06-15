‘Ratatouille’ Star: I’d Reprise Iconic Role on One Condition

Patton Oswalt reveals the only way he’d return to his fan-favorite animated film.

hit theaters 19 years ago this month, fans have been asking its lead voice actor, Patton Oswalt, when there will be a follow-up. The voice of"Ratatouille's" Remy, Patton Oswalt, said he'll only make a new film if it's a worthwhile story, not just as a"money grab.

"but also voiced one of Pixar’s most iconic characters, Edna Mode, notably waited 14 years to release a sequel to his blockbuster superhero filmwould need to be equally irresistible to Bird. “So if he gets an idea, that’s the one I wanna do. ”“If a movie of a subject fails, they never say, ‘OK, we’re done. ’ They say, ‘Time for a reboot.

’ When are we going to get past this? Sequels are fine. I’ve done two of them. A lot of great films I love are sequels.

But when it starts to be the bulk of what’s being made on that scale, I think there’s something wrong," Bird told the Daily Beast in 2019.sequel if he could be properly “adventurous,” which is how he settled on the “unpredictable” move of having it take place immediately after the events of the first film. Oswalt, who voiced Remy in the original film, would only sign on to do a sequel if director Brad Bird was inspired to create a new story of his own volition.

“I don’t wanna be the guy going, ‘Hey, what if Remy did this? I want it to be one of those ideas that happens that you cannot get away from,” Oswalt added.

“I don’t want it to come from us going, ‘All right, let’s get out the legal pads and let’s break down a sequel. ’ There are a lot of movies where that’s how they’re done, and it always feels inorganic. ”had, which is, there’s an expansion of the story that we that we actually need to tell,“ he said.

Much like James Cameron, who is known for taking many years to release sequel films, Patton Oswalt is waiting for the perfect timing to release a new"Ratatouille.

"”This isn’t just a money grab," Oswalt declared, noting his appreciation for filmmaking that takes time. The actor jokes, however, that he would never be opposed to a follow-up to the film that earned more than $600 million at the box office.

“And yes, by the way, we love the money, and we’re gonna grab it,” he quipped, adding, “but we’re gonna get the money by telling an amazing story with whole new dimensions that we didn’t even know beforehand. ”





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