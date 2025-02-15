Rast Leads, Shiffrin in Third After First Run of Women's Slalom at Alpine Worlds

Swiss skier Camille Rast holds a commanding lead after the first run of the women's slalom at the Alpine World Championships, with Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States in third place.

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Swiss skier Camille Rast built a big lead and Mikaela Shiffrin was looming in third in the opening run of the women’s slalom at the Alpine world championships on Saturday. Rast finished 0.58 seconds ahead of Katharina Liensberger of Austria, who won the slalom world title in 2021. Rast leads the slalom season standings after getting the first two World Cup wins of her career. She won gold in slalom at the 2017 junior world championships.

\Shiffrin, the dominant American skier, is looking to add to her collection of world championship medals. She has won a medal in slalom, including four in gold, at all six previous world championships she competed in since 2013. Shiffrin has been sidelined recently due to an abdominal injury sustained in training. She also withdrew from the giant slalom two days later. She felt not ready yet to race GS after recovering from an abdominal injury sustained in a crash while skiing in training. \Shiffrin’s American teammate Paula Moltzan was 1.55 behind in fifth





