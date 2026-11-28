Owner Carrie Schwarzenberg explains how Raspberry Rose, a Rice Village boutique established in 1983, maintains a competitive edge over big-box retailers and online shopping through personalized customer service, detailed personal notes, and strategic holiday marketing.

Houston’s Rice Village is home to major name brands, but it’s the boutiques — small, personal, rooted in community — that often leave the deepest impression.

At Raspberry Rose, customers don’t just shop. They’re remembered.

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“We know our regulars by name,” said owner Carrie Schwarzenberg. The boutique has anchored Rice Village since 1983, and for Schwarzenberg, the holiday season isn’t simply a busy stretch on the calendar — it’s a make-or-break moment for the shop her mother built. A system behind the sparkle Schwarzenberg and her team run a surprisingly detailed operation beneath the festive atmosphere.