Raspberry Pi 5 16GB Price Hike Exposes DRAM Supply Crisis

Raspberry Pi raises the 16GB model price to $385 due to DRAM shortages. CEO Eben Upton cites supply chain issues affecting small tech firms while major players secure long-term contracts.

Raspberry Pi has announced an $80 increase for the 16GB RAM configuration of the Raspberry Pi 5, bringing the total cost to $385. This pricing adjustment represents a significant departure from the $120 price point established when this specific model launched in January 2025. The new price tag is more than triple the original launch cost, marking a dramatic shift in affordability for this popular single-board computer platform.

The Cost of Hardware Shortages Explained

Raspberry Pi CEO Eben Upton attributed the sudden price hike to a critical lack of alternative supply for 16GB dynamic random access memory chips. The company faced compounded challenges from ongoing component shortages that have disrupted global hardware production lines. This specific $80 increase applies directly to the standard 16GB Raspberry Pi 5 board, while the company also raised the cost of 16GB Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 variants by $40.

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Despite the broader market increases, the company decided to hold steady on the pricing for other 16GB systems, including the Raspberry Pi 500+ keyboard computer. This selective pricing strategy suggests a complex internal calculation regarding inventory levels and immediate production capabilities. The decision reflects the immediate pressure on a company known for maintaining accessible hardware in a volatile semiconductor market.

Major Memory Manufacturers Control Pricing

The root of these pricing issues lies with the three major producers of DRAM: Samsung, Micron, and SK Hynix. These manufacturers have recently secured multiyear contracts with major technology brands, effectively locking in supply for large corporate clients. Micron specifically highlighted these long-term agreements in recent quarterly earnings reports, indicating a strategic move to prioritize enterprise customers over the consumer market.

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This contractual landscape leaves no relief for smaller manufacturers who cannot compete with the buying power of major tech conglomerates. SK Hynix stated in its latest report that RAM demand will outstrip supply through 2030. The company noted that its long-term agreements have already covered more than half of its planned production from 2027 into 2028, further restricting available stock for independent firms.

Nascent Chinese memory makers are not providing an alternative solution, as they are currently focused on producing high-bandwidth memory for China's artificial intelligence buildout. Despite reportedly low manufacturing yields in this sector, the focus on AI-specific chips diverts capacity away from the standard DRAM required for devices like the Raspberry Pi 5. This shift exacerbates the scarcity of standard memory modules in the global market.

Impact on Smaller Hardware Companies

The ongoing memory pricing crisis, often referred to as RAMageddon, is driven by the surge in demand for high-bandwidth memory from AI hyperscalers. This industrial demand is inundating supply chains and driving up prices for practically every gadget manufactured by larger tech companies. The economic pressure falls disproportionately on smaller players who lack the capital to negotiate favorable long-term deals with memory manufacturers.

Raspberry Pi has historically prized affordability and customizability above all else, making these supply chain disruptions particularly problematic for its business model. The cartel-like activities of memory manufacturers effectively exclude smaller brands from the primary market for components. This situation forces smaller gadget companies to absorb costs or pass them on to consumers, risking alienation of their loyal user base.

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Eben Upton reiterated in his official announcement that the memory crunch is only temporary. However, the reality of long-term contracts controlling the largest conglomerates' prices suggests that smaller brands have little power to negotiate better terms. The structural imbalance in the semiconductor industry means that the little guy and his loyal consumers often suffer the most during these cycles of scarcity.

The broader implications extend beyond just single-board computers, affecting the entire landscape of consumer electronics and niche hardware. As memory prices remain elevated, the gap between large corporations with secured supply chains and smaller innovators is likely to widen. This trend poses a significant challenge for the future of accessible, customizable computing hardware in a market dominated by AI-driven industrial demands.