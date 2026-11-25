Rasmus Hojlund discusses the intense pressure at Manchester United, his time at the club, and his thoughts on Mauricio Pochettino's efforts to stabilize the team in the Premier League.

Rasmus Hojlund has provided a candid assessment of the intense expectations surrounding Manchester United, drawing parallels between his former club and the current struggles under Mauricio Pochettino. The Danish forward recently returned to the Premier League landscape after securing a permanent move to Napoli for £38million, where he recently scored against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. His experience offers a unique perspective on the suffocating atmosphere that defines life at Old Trafford, a pressure he suggests remains unchanged despite the managerial shifts occurring in West London.

Hojlund's Insight Into United's High-Stakes Environment

Having spent two seasons at Manchester United before departing in the summer, Hojlund understands the unique psychological burden placed on players at the club. He described the environment as one where the expectations are nearly impossible to sustain over the long term. 'There are so many people following the club around the world and you can't really escape from it,' Hojlund explained, highlighting the global scale of scrutiny that accompanies every match and transfer rumor. This relentless attention creates a volatile emotional landscape for the squad.

Also read Mauricio Pochettino Makes Candid Relegation Admission After Dismal Man Utd Debut

The Dane noted that the club's reputation creates a binary state of being, where success is met with excessive adulation and failure is met with disproportionate criticism. 'It is almost too high when it is good and almost too low when it is bad,' he stated, emphasizing the difficulty of maintaining a balanced mindset in such a polarized environment. Hojlund revealed that he experienced both extremes during his tenure, learning that navigating this pressure is an inherent part of wearing the red shirt. The lack of equilibrium he identified has contributed to a steady decline in performance metrics, a trend that has continued into the current season.

Squad Reaction to Carrick's Sacking and New Leadership

Despite the challenging circumstances, Hojlund remains in contact with several former teammates, including Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot, who have been instrumental in the squad's identity. He revealed that the players were devastated by the sacking of Michael Carrick but were simultaneously eager for a new direction. The international break served as a moment of reflection for the group, with Hojlund noting that the conversation with his former colleagues highlighted a collective desire for change rather than despair. This sentiment suggests that the players are resilient and ready to adapt to Mauricio Pochettino's methods.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hojlund also maintained communication with Patrick Dorgu, expressing confidence in the squad's underlying quality. He characterized the current league position as a temporary picture rather than a permanent state of decline. 'I am sure they will turn it around this season,' he asserted, pointing to the presence of strong leaders and good professionals within the locker room. This optimism is rooted in the belief that the team possesses the necessary talent to reverse their fortunes, provided they can manage the external noise and internal pressures effectively.

League Volatility and the Path to Stability

Looking at the broader Premier League context, Hojlund pointed to the inherent volatility of the competition as a reason for his confidence in Manchester United's eventual recovery. He cited the example of Bournemouth, a team that found themselves in the relegation zone after just a couple of games but managed to win their last five matches to climb into the top half of the table. This example serves as a reminder that early season struggles do not necessarily predict the final outcome, and that momentum can shift rapidly with consistent performance.

The 23-year-old acknowledged that the Premier League is a competition defined by these swings in form and position. He expressed hope that Mauricio Pochettino will be the architect of the solution, bringing stability to a club that has seen significant change in recent months. Hojlund's comments reflect a nuanced understanding of the game's demands, recognizing that success requires not just individual talent but also the ability to withstand the unique pressures of a club with Manchester United's historic weight of expectation.