Former Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund discusses the intense pressure at the club and his support for Mauricio Pochettino as the team seeks to reverse their poor start to the season.

Former Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has shared his candid perspective on the intense environment at Old Trafford, offering specific insights into the challenges currently faced by Mauricio Pochettino's squad. Hojlund, who departed the club in the summer following a £38 million permanent transfer to Napoli, remains closely connected to his former teammates and observers of the English top flight.

The 23-year-old Danish international recently demonstrated his enduring connection to the Manchester scene by scoring the opening goal in Napoli's 2-2 draw against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night. Following that performance, Hojlund did not shy away from the unique burdens carried by players in the Premier League, particularly those representing one of the most watched sports franchises on the planet.

Also read Manchester United Face Relegation Battle After Heavy Liverpool Defeat

Hojlund On Suffering Pressure At Man United

Rasmus Hojlund explicitly described the atmosphere surrounding Manchester United as suffocatingly high, noting that the global spotlight creates a volatile emotional landscape for players and staff alike. He explained that the expectation of success creates extreme fluctuations in public perception, which can be difficult for individuals to manage consistently throughout a long campaign.

There are so many people following the club around the world and you can't really escape from it, Hojlund stated. He elaborated that the intensity of the scrutiny means the mood is almost too high when the team is performing well and almost too low when results are poor. He emphasized that the key to survival in such an environment is trying to maintain balance in the middle ground.

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Having experienced both the peaks and valleys of playing at Old Trafford over two seasons, Hojlund acknowledged that this pressure is an inherent characteristic of the institution. He remarked that the pressure is part of the club and comes with playing for United, serving as a defining feature of the role that players accept when they join the organization.

Support For Pochettino After Carrick Departure

Despite acknowledging the difficult start to the current campaign, which includes the club's worst opening period since 1972, Hojlund expressed confidence in the current management structure. He revealed that he maintained direct communication with key squad members during the international break, specifically speaking with Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot regarding the recent coaching changes.

The former striker noted that the players were devastated by the departure of interim manager Michael Carrick but were simultaneously eager for a fresh direction. He stated that Bruno and Diogo were obviously devastated that Michael was going but also looking forward to some change, indicating a collective readiness within the locker room for new leadership to stabilize the team.

Hojlund reinforced his support for the existing group by mentioning that he is still speaking with teammate Patrick Dorgu. He wished the entire squad the best of luck in their upcoming fixtures and expressed a firm belief that they will turn the situation around this season, citing the high quality of the roster and the presence of strong leaders among the professionals.

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View On Premier League Volatility

Addressing the speculation about a potential relegation battle, Hojlund dismissed the idea that the club is in genuine danger of dropping out of the top flight. He characterized the current standings as a temporary picture that does not reflect the long-term trajectory of the team, pointing to the unpredictable nature of the league as evidence that fortunes can change quickly.

To illustrate his point about the fluidity of the Premier League table, Hojlund referenced the performance of Bournemouth, another club that had experienced significant movement in the standings. He read that Bournemouth was in the relegation zone after just a couple of games but had since won their last five matches to move into the top half of the table.

Hojlund concluded his thoughts by affirming that Manchester United possesses a great squad with good professionals who have the capacity to return to the top levels of English football. He urged patience and highlighted that similar fluctuations have occurred elsewhere in the league, suggesting that consistency will eventually reward the players and the new managerial setup under Mauricio Pochettino.