Raskin: Trump Has Weaponized Government for Personal Gain

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin argues that the entire U.S. government has been corrupted by President Trump's business interests and calls for stricter enforcement of the Emoluments Clause to prevent further abuse of power.

On Sunday's 'MS NOW', Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) asserted that the entire U.S. government has been transformed into a vehicle for personal enrichment by President Donald Trump and his family.

Raskin argued, 'The whole government has been weaponized and turned into an instrument of moneymaking for the Trump family.

' He called for reinstating the separation between the president's business and financial interests and the government's operations. Raskin stated, 'We need to rebuild the wall of separation... all the way up to Donald Trump.

' He criticized the proposed $1.8 billion 'slush fund' for potentially violating the domestic Emoluments Clause, which limits presidential earnings to their official salary. Raskin emphasized the need to 'rein all of it in' and 'reestablish these basic boundaries' to make the government 'an instrument for the common good for all of the people, not an instrument of moneymaking for one guy and his family.





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