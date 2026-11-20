Alabama man Rasheed Williams receives 30-year prison term for pointing a firearm at a family during a 2022 Coweta County road rage incident, despite victims unable to attend trial.

Rasheed Hakeem Williams, a 33-year-old resident of Montgomery, Alabama, has been formally sentenced to thirty years in prison for a violent road rage incident in Coweta County, Georgia. The sentencing was officially announced by the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office on Friday, concluding a legal process that began with his conviction on Wednesday. This substantial penalty reflects the severity of the threats made against a family traveling through the area during the 2022 event.

The judicial decision comes after Williams was found guilty of multiple serious felonies related to the March 18, 2022, incident on Interstate 85. The judge imposed the thirty-year prison term, which will be followed by an additional ten years of probation upon his eventual release from custody. This penalty structure serves as a stark warning to individuals who might threaten residents or visitors in the region, emphasizing the legal consequences of such actions.

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The incident unfolded on a stretch of Interstate 85 when a husband, wife, and their seven-year-old son were driving through Coweta County. After passing Williams, who had moved to the right lane, the family observed him making a gun gesture with his fingers. As they drove away, Williams followed them and pointed a firearm directly at their vehicle, prompting an immediate distress call.

The family immediately called 911, providing a specific description of the weapon to the dispatcher, noting it had a black bottom and a silver top. Coweta County Sheriff's Office deputies responded rapidly to the scene, locating Williams' vehicle within minutes of the call. The swift police response was critical in securing the evidence needed for the subsequent conviction.

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A thorough search of the car revealed a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol with a round in the chamber, which perfectly matched the description provided by the victims. Furthermore, deputies discovered a rifle with its barrel sawed off in the trunk, a possession that is classified as a felony under Georgia law. Officers also seized multiple loaded magazines for both firearms, boxes of bullets, marijuana, and paraphernalia used for drug distribution.

The conviction was reached despite a significant procedural challenge, as the victim family could not participate in the trial because they reside hours away from Coweta County. The District Attorney's Office noted that the jury was able to return a guilty verdict in approximately one hour by relying heavily on the family's detailed statements to the 911 dispatcher. This case serves as a legal precedent that a victim's physical presence in court is not strictly necessary to sustain a conviction when other evidence is compelling.

District Attorney officials emphasized that the thirty-year sentence serves as a notice to any person driving through Coweta County with the thought of threatening our residents or visitors. They stated that Williams not only endangered a family of strangers but also refused to take responsibility for his actions. Consequently, it is just that he be removed from society before he uses a firearm to hurt someone, highlighting the effectiveness of investigative work even when key witnesses are geographically distant.

According to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office, Williams still faces additional and unrelated charges pending in Coweta and Troup counties. However, specific details regarding these new charges have not been released to the public. The current sentence addresses only the aggravated assault and weapon-related crimes stemming from the March 2022 road rage event, leaving other potential legal battles for the future.