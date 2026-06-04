Rarely-seen LAUSD Superintendent attends gala for courage while federal investigation continues

Disgraced former Los Angeles schools superintendent Alberto Carvalho resurfaced Wednesday night at a glitzy Hollywood gala, accepting a “Courage in Leadership” award just months after an FBI invest…

Carvalho, 61, was honored by education nonprofit Families in SchoolsPhotos obtained exclusively by The California Post show Carvalho arriving in a white SUV before being assisted by Taglyan’s valet service.

Dressed in a white long-sleeved shirt, black pants and a belt, Carvalho was photographed pulling his pants higher as he headed into the venue. Alberto Carvalho arrived at FIS Anniversary Benefit Gala to be honored in Hollywood CA on Wednesday evening.

The appearance marked one of Carvalho’s most public outings since Feb. 25, when FBI agents raided his home and office in a dramatic operation that abruptly upended his tenure leading the nation’s second-largest school district.since the raids, during a shopping trip with his wife, Maria, at a Vons supermarket in Palos Verdes near the couple’s pricey home. Federal investigators also searched the Miami home of a technology consultant who helped broker a deal between LA Unified and a disgraced startup hired to provide the district with an AI-powered chatbot.

The former schools chief, who entered the United States illegally as a teenager, appeared at the event despite remaining under the cloud of a federal probe that led to his removal from the Los Angeles Unified School District earlier this year. Although Carvalho has not been charged with any crime, the investigation has largely kept him out of public view.

Since being relieved of his duties, Carvalho has collected more than $100,000 in taxpayer-funded pay while carrying no work responsibilities whatsoever. At the same time, taxpayers are also footing the bill for Acting Superintendent Andrés Chait, whose yearly salary is $395,867. The unusual arrangement means taxpayers are effectively paying for two superintendents while the FBI investigation remains ongoing, despite having no role in the circumstances that led to the leadership upheaval.

He now spends much of his time at the couple’s $2.5 million home as taxpayer dollars continue being funneled into his bank account. Sonja Shaw, the Republican pick for California state superintendent, which oversees statewide education, said Carvalho is an odd choice for an award from any organization, when an FBI investigation into his dealing is still ongoing.

“California students are falling behind, parents have lost trust, and LAUSD remains under an FBI cloud. Calling this ‘courage in leadership’ is hard for families to understand,” Shaw told The Post.

“This is just another sign of the culture of fraud and corruption that California operates under,” added Shaw, who’s president of the Chino Valley School Board. “They’re so brazen that even in the middle of a federal investigation, they still give each other awards. ” Families in Schools says on its website that its mission is to “ensure student success by building authentic partnerships between families, educators, and system leaders, and through parent-led advocacy.

” Alberto Carvalho arrived at FIS Anniversary Benefit Gala to be honored in Hollywood CA on Wednesday evening. Taglyan Complex, in Hollywood.





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