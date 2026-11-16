Rare West Coast Sea Turtles Released After Storm Rescue

Over 200 olive ridley sea turtle hatchlings rescued from threatening high tides are released into the Pacific Ocean at Seal Beach and Huntington Beach.

Dozens of sea turtles from the first documented natural nests on the U.S. West Coast hatched and were released at Seal Beach after nearly two months at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach. This historic event took place shortly after a report aired on NBC4 at 8 a.m. on Nov. 15, 2026. The turtles had been monitored at Long Beach Aquarium of the Pacific and were released into the ocean after being rescued from high tides in September, officials announced Sunday.

Emergency Rescue From Storm Threats

Two teams set out around dawn on Sept. 25 to excavate the nests near the Seal Beach National Wildlife Refuge and in Huntington Beach. They removed 104 eggs from Seal Beach and 100 from Huntington Beach. According to Aquarium of the Pacific President and CEO Jeffrey Flocken, the eggs were transported to the aquarium and incubated in hopes that they would be viable and hatch.

Also read First confirmed sea turtle nest eggs on US West Coast hatch in California

The decision to move the eggs prior to the storms was made by federal and state wildlife officials. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, California Fish and Wildlife, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service got together and determined that the best chances of survival would be to excavate those eggs before these swells happened. The agencies feared the area would be flooded, which would have killed the eggs in these different nests, rendering them not viable to be hatched.

Hatching Process and Frenzy Period

The hatchlings emerged from their nest behind the scenes at the nonprofit Aquarium of the Pacific and were promptly transported back to Huntington Beach for their release. They were carefully released from the beach in the dark early hours of the morning following a 58-day incubation period. The Aquarium announced that even more egg-citing news involved a second group of olive Ridley sea turtle hatchlings from the Huntington Beach nest being released early Sunday morning.

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Unprecedented West Coast Nesting

The two nests, discovered Sept. 16 and Sept. 19, were the first confirmed natural sea turtle nests on the U.S. West Coast, according to the interagency team overseeing the nests. The first nesting spot was found near the Seal Beach National Wildlife Refuge. Three days later, an olive ridley turtle laid eggs near the Huntington Beach Pier. Officials later determined the eggs had been laid by two different turtles.

According to NOAA, olive ridley turtles are the smallest sea turtles, with adults weighing up to 100 pounds and growing between 2 and 3 feet in length. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, nesting turtles typically lay multiple nests over the nesting seasons to increase chances that some will hatch successfully if others are lost. Any hatchlings that do emerge will be released as soon as possible that night to preserve their limited energy reserves for the journey offshore.

Challenges and Public Reporting

Following emergence, sea turtle hatchlings undergo a frenzy period, which is an intense, 24-48 hour period of continuous frantic swimming after they reach the ocean surf. This behavior is fueled entirely by their remaining absorbed egg yolk sac. Officials had been monitoring Hurricane Polo and the potential for large swells at the time. The storm, later followed by tropical storm Rachel, contributed to powerful swells that pounded Southern California shores with damaging surf, overwhelming multiple beaches and doing severe damage to homes on the Long Beach Peninsula.

It is likely the nests could have been inundated with water and destroyed from the high surf and waves associated with tropical storm Rachel, a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service representative told City News Service in October. Both Seal Beach and Huntington Beach documented high surf and standing water in the vicinity of the nests after the storm. According to NOAA Fisheries Southwest Fisheries Science Center, the best estimate is that about 1 in 1,000 sea turtle hatchlings typically survive to adulthood.