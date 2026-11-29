Thirty rare waxwings from Scandinavia have traveled 700 miles to Northumberland. Birdwatchers gather at a Farmfoods in Blyth to see the birds feast on rowan berries.

Thirty rare waxwings from Scandinavia have traveled more than 700 miles to a Farmfoods shop in Blyth, Northumberland, attracting a swarm of birdwatchers. The small flock arrived after crop failures in their homeland forced them to seek food in Britain. Birders, affectionately known as twitchers, converged on the Albion Shopping Park to observe the striking birds feeding on rowan berries.

The Migration Trigger and Mechanism

Philip Lau, a 58-year-old process engineer from Jarrow in South Tyneside, confirmed the birds had been in Blyth for four days as of the report. He explained that the waxwings typically remain in the region for approximately two months before returning to Scandinavia to breed. The primary driver for this specific migration was the failure of the berry harvest in Scandinavia and northern Russia. These failures trigger irruption years, where thousands of the birds cross into the UK in search of sustenance. The Farmfoods branch became a focal point because a tree bearing rowan berries, a preferred food source, stood outside the budget store.

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Stakeholder Views and Bird Characteristics

Mr. Lau described the sighting as a significant rarity, noting that seeing thousands of these birds at once is unusual compared to years where only a handful appear in the UK. He highlighted their distinctive physical traits, including silky pinkish-brown plumage, a swept-back crest, and black mask-like coloring around their eyes. The birds also feature flashes of yellow on their breasts and produce a distinct chirping sound. Their appearance is further characterized by eyelids that resemble a mask and a prominent quiff on their heads, making them visually unique among avian species.

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Real-World Impact on Wildlife and Markets

The influx of waxwings extends beyond Northumberland, with sightings reported as far south as Hartlepool and as far north as Edinburgh. This widespread movement highlights the severity of the food shortage in their native regions. The birds are known for their voracious appetite, capable of devouring four times their body weight in fruit within just six hours. They are attracted to various berry-bearing plants, including hawthorn and cotoneaster, which are commonly found in housing estates built between the 1960s and 1980s. The presence of these birds in such high numbers indicates a broader ecological response to environmental pressures in Scandinavia.

Behavioral Quirks and Future Prospects

Waxwings are notable for their unique feeding behavior, which can cause them to become intoxicated by the alcohol in fermented fruit. This consumption can lead to dizziness, a rare trait among birds. The event at the Albion Shopping Park offers a temporary sanctuary for the flock, allowing them to replenish their energy reserves before their eventual return north. For the birdwatching community, the gathering in Blyth represents a rare opportunity to study these colorful migrants up close. The situation underscores the interconnectedness of European ecosystems and the impact of agricultural outcomes on wildlife migration patterns.