Unusually warm Pacific waters driven by El Niño are bringing rare, venomous marine visitors to Southern California’s coastline. Marine experts warn beachgoers to keep their distance and explain what’s behind the sudden shift in local ocean wildlife.

Jellyfish that have been washed up on Sidmouth beach by ex-hurricane Ophelia are seen in Sidmouth on October 17, 2017 in Devon, England. People have been warned to take extra care close to the coastline after reports of deadly Portugese man o'war beThe Portuguese man o' war is a highly venomous species very closely related to a jellyfish that floats like a blue, violet or pink-colored balloon atop themight look inviting thanks to its intriguing color and innocuous shape, experts warn to keep your distance from a man o' war if you come across one.

The non-threatening, balloon-like "pneumatophore" that identifies a man o' war from above the ocean's surface isn't what swimmers should fear – it's what lurks below the surface. The drifting marine animal has specialized stinging cells called nematocysts that can deliver a painful sting to humans.

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Several of the stinging creatures recently washed up along the San Diego coast, becoming stranded near tidepools at Cabrillo National Monument, Del Mar and La Jolla beaches, according to theWhile man o' war sightings are rare in California, warming Pacific Ocean waters fueled by El Niño may be creating ideal conditions for these unusual visitors to drift onto the West Coast.

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"This is an exciting occurrence for this region and we are grateful to the curious and careful naturalists who reported them," said Linsey Sala, manager of the Pelagic Invertebrate Collection at Scripps Oceanography. The sightings don't mean beachgoers need to avoid the coast or stay out of the water altogether, just that Southern Californians have one more marine creature to keep an eye out for and stay wary of while enjoying the shoreline.

"Knowledge is power, and knowing that these gorgeous animals may periodically be here allows us to keep an eye out and aim to avoid touching them while on beach walks or swims," Sala said.