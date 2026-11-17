One of only two U.S. Air Force RC-135U Combat Sent spy planes was tracked orbiting the eastern Black Sea alongside a NATO E-3A Sentry jet.

After patrols near Kaliningrad and Finland, the U.S. Air Force’s ultra-rare RC-135U Combat Sent electronic reconnaissance jet has returned to Black Sea skies. A U.S. Air Force RC-135U Combat Sent, one of only two in active service, flew a two-hour electronic surveillance mission over the eastern Black Sea on November 16, 2026.

Public flight-tracking logs show the UK-deployed aircraft operated alongside a NATO E-3A Sentry after completing earlier reconnaissance sorties near Kaliningrad and the Finnish-Russian border. Unlike standard signals intelligence jets, the RC-135U carries specialized antenna arrays to capture and analyze foreign radar waveforms for electronic warfare countermeasures. A rare U.S. Air Force electronic reconnaissance aircraft, one of only two in the military’s entire inventory, conducted a high-profile surveillance mission over the Black Sea on November 16, 2026.

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The flight marks a notable return of visible American intelligence-gathering aircraft to a region where European and NATO surveillance platforms have carried the bulk of recent monitoring duties. Operating under the radio callsign JAKE27, the modified Boeing RC-135U Combat Sent, carrying tail number 64-14849, departed from Royal Air Force Mildenhall in the United Kingdom before transiting toward southeastern Europe.

Once over international airspace in the eastern Black Sea, the aircraft executed multiple racetrack orbits over the basin during an approximately two-hour window before returning toward its British base.logged by aviation monitoring group ItaMilRadar and public ADS-B transponder records, the RC-135U flew alongside a NATO E-3A Sentry airborne early warning and control aircraft departing Geilenkirchen, Germany. While the NATO E-3A patrolled along the western Black Sea coastline to maintain broad aerial and maritime radar coverage, the The Black Sea mission followed two earlier European sorties by the same airframe after its forward deployment to the United Kingdom earlier in November.

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Open-source tracking showed the aircraft monitoring Russia’s heavily militarized Kaliningrad exclave on November 13, following an earlier intelligence run along the Finnish-Russian border. Rare photo shows China’s suspected Shenlong spaceplane with open cargo bay The deployment also unfolded amid heightened regional tensions following recent drone strikes on merchant shipping near Romanian waters and elevated alert levels around the Kerch Strait.

Unlike the more numerous RC-135V/W Rivet Joint fleet, which primarily intercepts communications and provides near-real-time tactical intelligence to field commanders, the RC-135U Combat Sent is engineered specifically for technical electronic intelligence . Operated by the Air Force’s 55th Wing at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, only two Combat Sent airframes exist, each with distinct structural modifications overseen by L3Harris Technologies. , an extended tail cone, and specialized antenna arrays mounted on its chin and wingtips.

Inside, a minimum crew of eight electronic warfare officers, known as “Ravens,” and six or more technical specialists operate precision signal-collection receivers. Rather than simply listening to radio chatter, the Combat Sent locates, records, and analyzes the exact operating frequencies, pulse characteristics, and waveforms of foreign land, naval, and airborne radar systems.engineers.

By dissecting how an adversary’s air-defense or coastal radar systems behave under active conditions, defense specialists can identify vulnerabilities, reprogram onboard radar warning receivers, and develop tailored electronic countermeasures for allied fighter and bomber crews. Equipped with aerial refueling capability and a service ceiling of 50,000 feet , the RC-135U can remain on station for extended periods without entering contested airspace.

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Whileand manned intelligence jets had maintained a lower public profile over the Black Sea in recent weeks, Monday’s sortie signals Washington’s continued focus on mapping evolving electronic threats across NATO’s eastern flank. Kaif Shaikh is a journalist and writer passionate about turning complex information into clear, impactful stories. His writing covers technology, sustainability, geopolitics, and occasionally fiction. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, his work has appeared in the Times of India and beyond.

After a near-fatal experience, Kaif began seeing both stories and silences differently. Outside work, he juggles far too many projects and passions, but always makes time to read, reflect, and hold onto the thread of wonder.