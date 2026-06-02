Rare, Unpublished Photographs and Letter of a Young Princess Diana to be Auctioned

An auction in East Sussex will feature a private collection including never-before-seen school photographs of Diana, Princess of Wales, and a personal letter from her newlywed days, offering an intimate glimpse into her life before royal fame.

A collection of rare photographs capturing the early life of Diana, Princess of Wales, has been discovered and is set to be auctioned. These intimate images, provided by her former classmate Katherine Hanbury from West Heath Girls' School in Kent, show a young Diana enjoying casual moments with friends.

One notable photograph features her sitting outdoors with peers, including a young Tilda Swinton, the acclaimed Scottish actress, and Joanna Hogg, a film director. Other pictures depict Diana near the school's art room, standing by the 'cowsheds' block, and outside near the playing fields. The entire archive, being sold by Ms. Hanbury, will be offered at Gorringe's Fine Art & Interiors auction in Lewes, East Sussex, this July, with a pre-sale estimate reaching up to £6,000.

Albert Radford, a specialist in books and manuscripts at Gorringe's, remarked on the collection's profound value. He stated it provides a rare look at Diana before her life was transformed by duty and fame. In these moments, she is seen as a young woman between the experiences of love and the impending weight of history-full of hope, unguarded, and not yet fully absorbed by the institution that would ultimately define her public legacy.

He noted that within these fragile traces, a sense of innocence persists, alongside a steadfast, quiet belief in something as simple and precious as love. Alongside the photographs, the auction lot includes a previously unpublished personal letter from Diana to Ms. Hanbury, dated September 27, 1981. Written shortly after her wedding to Prince Charles, the letter reveals her immediate impressions of married life and royal duties.

On royal-crested paper, Diana expressed her delight with her new circumstances, writing, 'We had a blissful honeymoon with endless sun and luckily calm seas. We are now up in Scotland until the end of October, which is a big treat for us - I adore being outside all day & hate London!

' She enthusiastically added, 'Its wonderful being married - I think its safe to say that after two months! ' and commented on the shift in her social world with a phrase that would later be seen as poignant: 'Its a case of playing with grown ups! ' This correspondence offers a contrasting narrative to the later complexities of her relationship with Scotland.

While she grew to find the strict protocols, constant security, and formal atmosphere of Balmoral Castle taxing, this early letter radiates pure enjoyment of the 'endless sun' and 'calm seas' from a cruise on the Royal Yacht Britannia and the freedom of the Scottish outdoors. Diana Spencer attended West Heath Girls' School and left at the age of 16. She later briefly attended a finishing school in Switzerland before taking a job in a nursery.

Her life changed dramatically when she married Prince Charles at St Paul's Cathedral on July 29, 1981, an event witnessed by an estimated global television audience of 750 million. After a 12-day Mediterranean cruise on the Britannia, the couple spent several months at Balmoral. The letter to her old friend captures this newlywed period, a time before the severe marital strains and public pressures that would eventually dominate her life.

The marriage, which lasted fifteen years, formally ended in August 1996 after their separation in 1992. Diana, Princess of Wales, tragically died in a car crash in Paris in August 1997. These soon-to-be-auctioned items preserve a fleeting, unscripted moment from her youth-a snapshot of Lady Diana Spencer before her story became world history





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Princess Diana Auction Historical Photographs Royal Family West Heath School Letter Katherine Hanbury Tilda Swinton Joanna Hogg Balmoral

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