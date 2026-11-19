A one-of-a-kind Squidward sketch card from the 2024 SpongeBob Collectible Card Game sold for nearly $58,000 at a November 14 auction.

A rare collectible trading card featuring the animated character Squidward Tentacles sold for $57,920 during a Goldin Auctions event on November 14.

The one-of-a-kind item, titled Bold and Brash, is part of the 2024 SpongeBob Collectible Card Game produced by Topps. The final sale price positions the card as the second highest-selling item from the entire set, trailing only a gem mint red foil refractor of Spongebob SquarePants.

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Card Origin And Serial Numbers

The artwork originates from the 2001 episode Artist Unknown, which aired during the second season of the Nickelodeon series. In that scene, Squidward presents a self-portrait to the art critic Monty P. Moneybags, who declares it belongs in the trash before a janitor discards it.

Topps included this specific parody illustration in the Squidward Gallery subset of their base set. The gallery subset highlights the character's self-absorbed artistic ambitions through limited edition inserts.

Only twenty-five copies of the Bold and Brash card exist in the standard print run. A gold foil version known as a Superfractor is strictly limited to a single serial number across the entire production.

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The winning bidder acquired that unique Superfractor version. The card received a Near Mint 8 grading from the Professional Sports Authenticator.

Auction Bidding War

Bidding for the card opened on October 24 with an initial asking price of $5,000. The auction process lasted three weeks and involved twenty-seven separate bids.

Competitive interest drove the final price to nearly $58,000 by November 14. The transaction represents a significant premium over the opening bid and exceeds the valuation of most standard hobby boxes.

For comparison, the highest sale from the set was a gem mint red foil refractor Spongebob card that sold for $61,610 in September. Only five copies of that specific refractor card were printed.

Market Drivers And Collector Demand

The high valuation is driven by extreme scarcity and cultural resonance rather than traditional artistic merit. The card references a viral meme that has persisted among fans for over two decades.

Collectors prioritize unique serialization and condition when determining value. The PSA 8 grading confirms the physical quality of the card for long-term preservation.

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Investment in trading cards often reflects subjective willingness to pay rather than objective utility. The final price validates the market demand for ultra-rare pop culture memorabilia.

Speculators view these items as alternative assets similar to fine art. The bold sale price suggests continued liquidity for top-tier serial number items in the hobby.

Future Value And Provenance

The card's provenance is tied to its status as a unique Superfractor. Ownership history will likely impact future resale value as the item enters private collections.

Market analysts observe that meme-based cards retain value among dedicated fan bases. The reference to the trash disposal gag adds narrative depth to the physical object.

Long-term appreciation depends on sustained interest in the SpongeBob franchise. The character remains a central figure in the franchise's ongoing media presence.

The auction result sets a new benchmark for Squidward Tentacles merchandise. Future listings for related items may adjust based on this recent transaction.