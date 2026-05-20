Rare sighting of CSI: Miami alum David Caruso 13 years after quitting Hollywood

Former CSI: Miami star David Caruso resurfaced in Sherman Oaks, California, on Monday, a rare occurrence for the 70-year-old retired actor. His disheveled appearance contrasted with his sleek police lieutenant role in the series.

CSI: Miami alum David Caruso resurfaced in Sherman Oaks , California on Monday - 13 years after quitting Hollywood . It was a rare sighting of the 70-year-old retired actor, whose disheveled appearance was a far cry from the slim, sleek look he rocked as police Lieutenant Horatio Caine in the CSI spin-off, which aired for 10 seasons on CBS spanning 2002-2012.

Caruso had on a gray CBGB T-shirt and a beige fedora over his natural red locks as he walked around his parked SUV. He completed his casual look with gray sweatpants, which accidentally slipped down during his outing. The sighting comes just weeks after a source speculated to Radar Online as to why the once high-profile star has shied away from the spotlight over the last decade.

'David still gets invited to all sorts of Hollywood things, but he turns everything down,' the insider claimed. The insider claimed that Caruso has 'completely let his health go.





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