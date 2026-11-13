Rare Siberian Rubythroat Found Dead in Cumbria After Cat Attack

A rare Siberian rubythroat discovered in Cumbria has died after being caught by a cat. Chris Hind confirms the extreme rarity of this sighting from Siberia.

A remarkably rare Siberian rubythroat has been discovered dead in the United Kingdom after being caught by a domestic cat. The incident occurred in Brampton, Cumbria, when a resident retrieved the deceased bird from her pet on Sunday. This event highlights the dangerous impact local pets can have on migratory species that stray far from their natural ranges.

The anonymous woman who found the bird stated that her heart sank upon realizing what her pet had brought into the home. She identified the bird by its distinctive orange-red feather patch located under the beak but could not identify the specific species immediately. She carefully stored the specimen in her freezer to preserve it while she researched the bird's identity.

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Rarity of Siberian Rubythroat Sightings

Chris Hind, Cumbria's county recorder for birds, confirmed the extraordinary nature of this find. He noted that there have been only 17 accepted records of the Siberian rubythroat in Britain between 1975 and 2022. He described the species as very secretive birds that are closely related to the European robin.

Mr. Hind added that the bird appeared to have flown a tremendous distance from Siberia to reach the UK. He stated that the specimen was very underweight at 28 grams, which is significantly lower than the healthy average of around 75 grams for this species. This physical condition suggests the bird was exhausted from its long migration.

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Long Journey from Siberian Wilderness

Josh Jones, the senior editor of the website Bird Guides, provided context on the bird's likely trajectory. He said the bird likely had a long journey from the vast wilderness of Siberia to reach Cumbria. Jones noted that the bird was traveling far off course from its intended path.

At this time of year, Siberian rubythroats should be heading south from their breeding grounds. Their usual destination is South-East Asia, where they spend the winter. The presence of this bird in northern England indicates it was significantly displaced from its standard migration route.

Impact of Domestic Pets on Wildlife

Josh Jones described the death of the bird as tragic, noting that it likely perished due to the cat attack. He emphasized that after such a long journey, the bird faced an unfortunate end caused by a local pet. This incident underscores the vulnerability of rare migratory birds when they encounter domestic animals in unfamiliar territories.

To help protect wildlife, Mr. Jones recommended that cat owners fit their pets with warning bells on their collars. Such measures can alert birds to the presence of approaching predators and potentially prevent similar losses. The RSPB was contacted by the owner to assist with the identification and handling of the rare specimen.