Rare Sea Slug Never Before Recorded North of Mexico Found in Newport Beach

A rare sea slug never before recorded north of Mexico turned up in a Newport Beach tide pool, drawing excitement from citizen scientists and researchers.

A rare sea slug that has never before been reported north of Mexico was spotted in a tide pool at Little Corona, in Corona Del Mar, Newport Beach, on October 28. The discovery was made by Sean Ono, a UC Irvine graduate student and marine biologist who has been tidepooling and studying sea slug s for 10 years along the Southern California coastline. The creature measures only 1.5 inches, yet it has drawn attention from tidepool explorers across the region.

The slug's preferred habitat is Central and South America, according to the researchers who identified it. Its discoverers said the sighting places the animal almost 400 miles from its normal range, which is why the find has been treated as a significant record for the area. Ono found the slug just before sunset with a group of nudibranch enthusiasts, a family of soft-bodied, shell-less marine mollusks.

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Sea Slug Discovery and Identification Process

Sean Ono and other enthusiasts identified the sea slug by using the iNaturalist app after the initial sighting failed to match any familiar species. iNaturalist is a social network where citizen scientists record and share observations of plants, animals, fungi, and other organisms. Ono said the animal looked unlike anything he had encountered before in local waters.

Ono described the animal in vivid terms. He said its body looked as if it had been dusted in powdered sugar, while its tentacles and rhinophores had a striking blue sheen. The appendages on its back were a rosy color that he called strangely unusual. He later showed the animal to other people at Corona Del Mar Beach that same evening.

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Among those who saw the slug that evening was Anne Girtz, a wastewater engineer and sea slug enthusiast. Each person who examined the animal was familiar with the species found in local waters, and all of them were perplexed by its appearance. Girtz went home afterward and conducted further research to help narrow down the identification.

Stakeholder Views on the Sea Slug Sighting

Sean Ono said that the identification prompted a wave of interest among citizen scientists, ocean enthusiasts, and academics. He credited the California Academy of Sciences and the iNaturalist app with helping him confirm the identification and gather information on earlier sightings. Ono also shared his discovery on Instagram, where the post received enthusiastic responses from followers.

Anne Girtz explained that the bright coloration of sea slugs serves a purpose in the ocean. She said that bright colors often warn predators such as fish, crabs, and birds that a slug is toxic, foul-tasting, or armed with stolen stinging cells. Girtz added that some of the food slugs ingest contains poison, which the animals can keep in their bodies as a form of protection.

Girtz also described why the creatures capture the attention of their admirers. She said that people who love and study slugs find them tiny, intricate, and fascinating, and that most people do not even know they exist. Sea slugs feed on plants and help clean the marine ecosystem by grazing on microscopic algae and other growth on eelgrass and kelp. By removing that material, they help these plants receive more sunlight and thrive.

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Fish Species Discoveries and Next Steps

Sean Ono also found and photographed two fish species that had not previously been reported in the region, according to the iNaturalist app. Ono said that until very recently, none of the three species he identified had been recorded in the United States. He noted that all three are tropical species whose geographic ranges normally extend from Ecuador to Baja California, hundreds of miles from where he found them.

Ono and Anne Girtz theorize that the species traveled to Southern California with recent Kelvin wave events, which originate around the equator and pulse outward. Ono said these animals likely washed into local waters from Baja California as larvae or juveniles. A rare fish species not typically found off Southern California was also linked to El Nino warm waters in published photographs.

The sea slug itself has not been seen since the initial sightings. Ono and Girtz found the slug again on another day in the same spot where it had first been discovered on October 28, and Girtz said it was there for two days before no one else reported seeing it again. Girtz noted that many people interested in these creatures have been using the low tides to explore tide pools off Laguna Beach and Newport Beach in the early morning hours.