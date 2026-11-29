A flock of thirty rare Scandinavian waxwings has traveled 700 miles to Northumberland, feeding on rowan berries outside a Farmfoods store and attracting hundreds of birdwatchers to Blyth.

A flock of thirty waxwings from Scandinavia has landed at the Albion Shopping Park in Blyth, Northumberland, creating a unique intersection between wildlife migration and retail activity. The starlings-sized birds traveled more than 700 miles to reach this specific location in England, driven by a severe failure of their native berry crops in their homeland. This unusual gathering has turned a standard budget grocery store exterior into a major hub for bird enthusiasts.

Waxwings Migrate 700 Miles to Blyth

The arrival of these Swedish or Finnish birds marks a significant irruption event for the region. Birdwatchers, commonly referred to as 'twitchers', have flocked to the site to observe the thirty-strong group. The birds were drawn to a tree bearing rowan berries, a favorite food source for this species. The proximity of this food supply to the Farmfoods branch provided the perfect staging ground for both the avians and the human spectators who followed.

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Berberry Crop Failures Drive Migration

Philip Lau, a 58-year-old process engineer from Jarrow in South Tyneside, provided insight into the mechanics of this mass movement. He confirmed that the waxwings have been present in Blyth for four days at the time of observation. The primary trigger for their journey was a catastrophic failure of the berry harvest in Scandinavia, which forced the flock to seek sustenance abroad. These birds typically remain in their breeding grounds for two months before returning north, but food scarcity has disrupted their normal seasonal patterns.

Twitchers Document Rare Plumage and Behavior

The visual appeal of the waxwings has contributed to the high level of interest from the public. Philip Lau described the birds as having colorful, silky pinkish-brown plumage with a distinctive swept-back crest. He noted that their black mask-like coloring around the eyes gives them a unique appearance compared to other local species. The flock also produces a distinct chirping sound that adds to their detectability for observers in the shopping park car park.

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These birds are known for their voracious appetite, capable of consuming four times their own body weight in fruit within just six hours. Their feeding habits can be so intense that they sometimes become intoxicated from eating fermented fruit, leading to dizzy behavior. This physiological trait makes them one of the few bird species in the world capable of getting drunk from their diet alone.

Impact on Local Wildlife Watching Scene

The current event highlights the broader impact of agricultural failures in Northern Europe on UK wildlife. Philip Lau pointed out that while only a handful of waxwings are usually seen in the UK during standard years, irruption years see thousands arrive when food supplies in Scandinavia and northern Russia fail. Sightings have been reported as far south as Hartlepool and as far north as Edinburgh, indicating a widespread displacement.

The specific attraction of rowan berries, along with hawthorn and cotoneaster, has made housing estates built between the 1960s and 1980s prime viewing locations. These older developments often feature the specific types of trees and bushes that the waxwings prefer. The current sighting at the Albion Shopping Park is a localized manifestation of this larger ecological phenomenon, offering a rare opportunity for residents and visitors in North East England to witness a natural spectacle in an urban retail setting.