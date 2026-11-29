Recent auctions showcase extraordinary prices for royal ephemera, from Queen Elizabeth's childhood items to Princess Diana's funeral hearse documents, highlighting the strong market for royal history.

Enthusiasts of British monarchy history are increasingly paying premium prices for intimate, personal items that once belonged to the royal family. From childhood garments to mundane paperwork associated with historic state funerals, the market for royal memorabilia continues to thrive with collectors seeking tangible connections to royal lineage. Recent sales demonstrate that even the most ordinary objects gain significant value when linked to iconic figures such as Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana, and King Charles III.

Princess Diana Funeral Hearse Documents

Anglia Car Auctions in Norfolk is offering a unique piece of automotive history: the MoT certificate for the hearse that transported Princess Diana to her final resting place in Northamptonshire in 1997. The handwritten certificate, which confirms the vehicle was roadworthy on the day of her funeral, carries an estimated price of £400. All proceeds from this specific sale will be donated to the Lennox Children's Cancer Fund, providing financial support for children battling cancer. This certificate will be sold alongside a photograph of the late Princess and two editions of the Daily Mirror that covered the events of that week. The auction for these items is scheduled to take place on December 5.

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Queen Elizabeth II Childhood Artifacts

A cotton handkerchief owned by Queen Elizabeth II during her childhood recently sold for £1,700, vastly exceeding its initial estimate of £500. The College of Arms specially crafted this handkerchief in 1947 for Princess Elizabeth, who had not yet ascended to the throne. It featured a crowned E cypher and was used until 1952, when she began using the ERII cypher upon becoming Queen. Auctioneer James Grint noted that the item was lost simply because the Queen dropped it and someone else picked it up. In addition to the handkerchief, a letter written by the young Queen to Royal Lodge's head housemaid sold for £25,000 in February, far surpassing its £2,000 estimate. In the letter, the ten-year-old princess asked about the welfare of birds and goldfish, including doodles of animals.

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Historical Royal Items and Art

Collectors also bid aggressively for items linked to earlier monarchs and royal associates. A slice of plum cake from the wedding of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in 1840 sold for £700 in 2023, double its estimate. A stained white baby shirt believed to have been worn by King Charles II as an infant earlier this year fetched over £600 after being found in a Northamptonshire loft. Meanwhile, a 14ct gold toothpick case owned by Wallis Simpson, featuring her crowned W cypher, was featured in an Essex auction in November. These sales highlight the broad appeal of royal history across different centuries and figures.

King Charles III Schoolboy Drawings

A collection of childhood doodles and letters from King Charles III is expected to sell for between £15,000 and £20,000 when it goes under the hammer on December 1. The drawings were created when the King was a schoolboy at Cheam School. The lot also includes letters written by Prince Charles in which he referred to his former matron, Stella Jack, as Dragon. These documents belonged to Jack, who served as head matron from 1948 to 1974, and were discovered by her nieces years later. King Charles maintained a friendly relationship with Jack, sending her flowers and a letter for her 90th birthday. The discovery of these personal items offers a rare glimpse into the private life of the current monarch during his youth.