Rare Prototype Venom Action Figure Reveals a Scarier Design Than the Final Release

A rare prototype of the ToyBiz Venom II action figure from the 1990s features a more terrifying head sculpt than the final production version, showcasing how manufacturers often tone down designs for mass market appeal.

Swappable accessories and body parts are features we take for granted in modern action figure s. However, during the late 1980s and early 1990s, these added features were revolutionary.

The ability to remove a particular part of a figure and replace it with another was mind-blowing, especially when it allowed swapping masks or helmets. This feature required extensive prototyping to ensure proper fit, but in some rare cases, the prototype ends up looking better than the final version. One such example is a prototype of the ToyBiz Venom II action figure from the early 1990s, currently listed on eBay with a staggering price of $4,999.95.

The prototype appears almost identical to the final release in terms of body, paint, and alternate Eddie Brock head. However, there is a noticeable change in the Venom head. The production Venom head features wide eyes, a closed mouth, and the Symbiote's tongue sticking out. While this perfectly encapsulates the character, the prototype version is arguably scarier.

The prototype head has narrower eyes, a slightly open mouth, and better detailing on the trademark giant teeth. It makes Venom look more like a horror character than a comic book villain. Perhaps that's why it never made it out of the prototyping stage: ToyBiz may have thought parents would find it too scary for children and opted for a toned-down version.

The figure itself is in decent condition, with only minor paint-chipping on the back of the left thigh, which is easily fixable. The neat thing about this figure is that prototypes generally don't look as good as the final figure due to lack of detailing, but this prototype Venom II looks better than the final version in my opinion. It brings out the true horror of Venom, which was softened for production.

The pictures don't feature the Symbiote chest plate that came with the final figure, but the prototype head compensates fully. If you ever missed out on a toy because your parents thought it was too scary, now's your chance to grab it. The listing has drawn significant attention from collectors, with many debating whether the prototype design is superior. The history of action figure prototyping is filled with such interesting deviations where early designs were altered due to market concerns.

For instance, the famous Kenner Star Wars figures underwent several prototype changes before reaching store shelves. Similarly, this Venom prototype represents a lost design that could have given collectors a truly terrifying addition to their displays. The current auction has sparked conversations about the role of scare factor in children's toys and how manufacturers balance authenticity with commercial appeal.

Whether you prefer the prototype or the final version, it's fascinating to see how a single head sculpt can change the entire perception of a character. Do you think this prototype head looks better? Leave a comment and join the conversation





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