An original Phil Tippett Groot design from the 2017 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 production is up for auction. This grotesque prototype contrasts sharply with the beloved character seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Collectors and Marvel fans have a unique opportunity to acquire a piece of cinematic history with the auction of an original Groot maquette designed by effects master Phil Tippett. The item, which dates back to the production of the 2017 film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, offers a starkly different interpretation of the character known for his humorous quips. This specific prototype presents a grotesque vision that stands in direct opposition to the cute, sapling-like form that eventually became an iconic symbol of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Original Design Contrasts With Final Character

Phil Tippett's proposed design for the character features a grotesque old man Groot with a pained expression and long, spindly limbs. The maquette is crafted from Magic Sculpt clay and painted in brown to simulate the texture of wood. It is presented in a terracotta plant pot complete with clay soil to suggest the character is rooted within the container. This version lacks the cuddly appeal that defined the final product, featuring a haunted quality that would have hindered the production of mainstream merchandise. Retailers likely would have struggled to stock toys featuring such a disturbing face on the packaging. The current selling price is $1,000, which represents a significant value for a piece of original concept art from the franchise. The future trajectory of this bid remains uncertain as the auction process continues.

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Key Moments in the Guardians Franchise

While the character is often associated with comedy, Groot has played vital roles in saving the team during critical moments in the film series. In the 2014 film Guardians of the Galaxy, the entity protected the group from death in the final act. He enclosed the team in his branches and sacrificed himself to prevent the Power Stone from falling into the hands of Ronan the Accuser. This action prevented potential long-term consequences before Thanos could acquire the stone. The sacrifice resulted in a small shoot that grew into Baby Groot for the subsequent movie. This younger form carried explosives to the core of Ego the Living Planet, destroying the celestial being. In later appearances, a teenage Groot assisted in forging Thor's Stormbreaker. He cut off his own arm to create a handle for the weapon, enabling Thor to regain his powers and join the Avengers. This event occurred even though the team ultimately faced defeat against Thanos.

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Future of the Team and Leadership

The future status of the Guardians within the Marvel Cinematic Universe remains a topic of discussion among industry observers. James Gunn previously worked on all Guardians stories and served as the CEO of DC Studios. There is speculation that Gunn could return to direct a fourth movie in the series. However, there is an equal possibility that Marvel Studios will remove the main Guardians group from the roster during Phase 7. The removal of the team would drastically alter the landscape of the superhero films. The auction of the Phil Tippett design highlights the different creative directions considered during the development of the franchise. Fans continue to debate whether the original darker design would have ruined the character's appeal. The outcome of this auction will provide insight into the value placed on these alternative visions of beloved characters.