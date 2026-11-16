An original Ewok maquette by Phil Tippett is up for auction, showcasing a rodent-like design before George Lucas changed them into cute teddy bears for Return of the Jedi.

An original concept maquette of an Ewok, created by visual effects pioneer Phil Tippett, is now available for auction, offering collectors a rare glimpse into the early developmental stages of one of the most iconic creatures in the Star Wars franchise. This specific piece, crafted from Sculpey clay and hand-painted by Tippett, represents a stark departure from the furry, teddy-bear-like appearance that eventually defined the species in cinema history.

Original Design vs Final Aesthetic

Phil Tippett, who served as the head of the animation department at Industrial Light and Magic during the production of the original trilogy, designed this prototype to help George Lucas visualize the creatures under real lighting conditions. The maquette depicts a small, bald rodent with a large rounded head, a prominent snout, smooth green-brown skin, and beady black eyes, lacking the fur that characterizes the final on-screen version.

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George Lucas ultimately rejected this darker, monster-like aesthetic in favor of a cuter design intended to appeal directly to younger audiences. The decision to transform the Ewoks into cuddly figures was driven by Lucas desire to make the characters more accessible to children, ensuring they would become a favorable addition to the narrative of the Rebel Alliance.

Strategic Shift on the Forest Moon

The inclusion of the Ewoks on the forest moon of Endor marked a significant deviation from George Lucas initial plans for the conclusion of the original Star Wars trilogy in 1983. Lucas originally envisioned the forest rebellion occurring on the Wookie homeworld of Kashyyyk, featuring Wookie warriors as the primary combatants.

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However, logistical and narrative considerations led to a change in strategy, as Wookie warriors were already established as highly skilled technicians capable of constructing their own weapons and technology. The problem with using Wookies for the specific ambush tactics required on Endor was that their technical prowess made the stealth-based victory less plausible.

Consequently, the creative team introduced the Ewoks as a smaller, Wookie-like species whose name was derived simply by reversing the syllables of Wookie. This shift allowed for a narrative where unlikely allies, lacking advanced technology, could successfully dismantle the mighty forces of Emperor Palpatine and Darth Vader through guerrilla tactics.

Commercial Impact and Cultural Legacy

While many adult fans of the Star Wars saga have historically criticized the Ewoks for detracting from the more serious plot points of the original trilogy, the creatures successfully fulfilled their commercial purpose. The Ewoks became a massive merchandising phenomenon, with Lucas licensing the characters for toys that generated significant revenue and cemented the species status within the broader Star Wars universe.

The introduction of the Ewoks in Return of the Jedi was followed by various spin-off media and merchandise in the subsequent years, further solidifying their place in popular culture despite mixed critical reception. The characters remain a recognizable symbol of the franchise, illustrating Lucas ability to blend complex storytelling with accessible, market-friendly elements.

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Collector Value and Historical Significance

The maquette currently up for auction is considered a grail piece for serious Star Wars collectors due its rarity and its connection to Phil Tippett, a master of visual effects and stop-motion animation. As one of the few remaining original prototypes created during the early production phases, it serves as a tangible artifact of the creative decision-making process at Industrial Light and Magic.

The auction highlights the extensive work undertaken by ILM to create designs and prototypes for dozens of new creatures that had never been seen in the franchise before. This specific Sculpey clay model, hand-painted by Tippett, stands as a unique historical document, contrasting sharply with the final CG or puppetry used in the released film.

Although Phil Tippett original design was abandoned in favor of the furry aesthetic, his contributions to the Star Wars franchise remain substantial, helping to shape the visual language of the series. The availability of this maquette provides an opportunity for enthusiasts to own a piece of the behind-the-scenes history that led to one of the most debated creative choices in cinematic history.