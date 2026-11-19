A rare one-horned rhino calf weighing 45kg was born at Chester Zoo. The new arrival is the fourth calf for mother Asha and plays a vital role in Europe-wide conservation efforts.

A new rare one-horned rhino calf has officially joined the resident wildlife population at Chester Zoo. The 45kg juvenile arrived after a difficult 15-month gestation period with its mother. Fresh footage now captures the infant taking its first tentative steps shortly after birth. This event marks a significant milestone for the institution's ongoing preservation initiatives.

Birth Details And Immediate Care

The female calf was born weighing approximately 45 kilograms. This mass is comparable to that of a large adult domestic dog. Despite its substantial weight, the newborn managed to stand up within one hour of delivery. It began nursing and bonding with its mother very quickly thereafter. Keepers monitored the pair closely during their initial days indoors. They ensured the animals remained in a warm and secure environment. The duo has since moved to a secluded outdoor paddock.

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Historical Context And Conservation Goals

This birth supports broader European conservation breeding programmes. These initiatives aim to protect vulnerable species from extinction risks. Greater one-horned rhinos faced severe population declines in the past. Hunters and habitat destruction drove the species to the brink. Current estimates place the global wild population at around 4,000 individuals. These remaining animals are primarily located in India and Nepal. The International Union for Conservation of Nature classifies the species as vulnerable.

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Parental Background And Team Perspectives

The calf is the fourth offspring of Asha and the late Beni. Beni passed away earlier this year due to a sudden illness. Tom Garland, assistant manager of the rhino team at Chester Zoo, praised the mother's parenting skills. He noted that Asha has been a brilliant caretaker for all her previous young. He emphasized the importance of every birth for the species future survival. Emma Evison, team manager for rhinos, highlighted the excitement of the labor process. She expressed relief that the delivery proceeded smoothly without complications.

Future Significance And Growth Projections

The successful birth ensures the continuation of Beni genetic legacy. Tom Garland stated it is wonderful to see his legacy live on. Emma Evison described the arrival as a big moment for the conservation programme. She confirmed that everything went well despite the inherent risks of rhino births. Adult males of this species can weigh over two tonnes. This size is equivalent to that of a standard automobile. The new calf represents a hopeful step for the long-term stability of the population.