North Atlantic Right Whale Population Drops to 382, Scientists Warn of Extinction Risk

The North Atlantic right whale population has fallen to 382 animals, a roughly 2% decline from last year, alarming scientists who say the species remains at risk of extinction.

The population of one of the world's rarest whales has fallen after trending upward in recent years, worrying scientists who fear the animal could still be at risk of extinction.

The North Atlantic right whale now numbers 382 animals, according to a consortium of scientists that released its annual population estimate for the animals on Monday. That represents about a 2% decline from last year's estimate, which showed a recent slow but steady climb in the whales' population continuing. The whales were decimated by centuries of commercial whaling that mostly ended in the 1930s.

Also read North Atlantic Right Whale Population Drops to 382 Despite Recent Gains

North Atlantic Right Whale Threats

The enormous animals have been slow to recover, and today they are threatened by entanglement in fishing gear and collisions with ships. Those threats, combined with a warming ocean, have conspired to hold the population down, said Heather Pettis, chair of the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium.

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Pettis said the warming of the ocean has caused the whales' food - tiny organisms called copepods - to move, and the whales have followed them into areas of ocean not protected from ship strikes and entanglements.

"We know that this population can and will move around to find food and if we aren't protecting them throughout their range, we may see another situation where we have this tremendous decline again," Pettis said. The whales' population fell about 25% from 2010 to 2020 during a time when years of poor reproduction coincided with high mortality. Recent years have been slightly more encouraging, but scientists and conservationists have warned that the whales need years of high birth counts.

Protecting Endangered North Atlantic Right Whales

The loss in population last year underscores the need to spare the whales from entanglements and ship strikes, said Nora Ives, a marine scientist with the environmental group Oceana's right whale campaign. Ives also criticized a proposal to delay new right whale protections until 2035. The proposal, which has passed the U.S. House of Representatives, is intended to protect commercial fishing interests from regulations that members of the industry describe as burdensome.

"The latest numbers are disappointing and make the road to recovery longer for critically endangered North Atlantic right whales. This iconic whale will not escape extinction if its population cannot grow," Ives said. The right whales, which can weigh 150,000 pounds (68,039 kilograms), give birth off the Carolinas, Florida and Georgia in the winter and venture north to feeding grounds off New England and Canada.

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Large groups of the animals that sometimes include a fifth of the entire population are sometimes seen off Massachusetts in spring. Last year was one of the most successful calving seasons on record, with more than 20 babies born. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has said the last nine years have also been a time of unusually high numbers of injuries and deaths for the whales.

The population is down to just 73 reproductive females, which makes replenishing the stock difficult. They were hunted heavily because they tend to live fairly close to shore and floated when killed, and they yielded a high volume of oil. Some sources say they got their common name from the perception that they were the "right" whale to hunt.