FAA orders nationwide ground stop over communication issue affecting air traffic control

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a rare nationwide ground stop Friday due to a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers, with no timeline for resumed operations.

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop Friday for all airports due to a communication issue affecting air traffic control. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in an X statement a short while later that the stop was due to a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers.

FAA Investigates Nationwide Communication Issue

FAA technicians are investigating the issue, Duffy added. We will provide immediate updates as we have them. This is the second time since Sept. 11, 2001, that the FAA has ordered a nationwide ground stop. Air Route Traffic Control Centers are responsible for all flights above 18,000 feet.

Also read Flights halted at airports across U.S. due to air traffic control communications problems, FAA says

There are 22 of those centers in the U.S. Earlier in the afternoon, the FAA issued a ground stop at both Chicago's O'Hare and Midway airports due to equipment outage. The FAA has not yet announced when normal operations will resume, an alert from the agency said. SFO is monitoring the situation and will share updates as soon as they become available. Data from Flightradar24 showed the widespread impact on flights across the country.

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The rare nationwide ground stop left travelers stranded at airports and prompted airlines to brace for delays and cancellations. In Western Springs, two elementary school students were killed after an Amtrak train struck a vehicle, officials said. Separately, a baby buried alive for 24 hours was released from the hospital, and the father has been charged. Chicago weather remains under an AccuWeather Alert for lake-effect rain and snow on Friday.

FAA Urges Passengers to Check Flight Status

The FAA continues to advise passengers to check with their airlines for the latest flight status information. Officials said more details would be provided as the investigation into the communication issue progresses. The ground stop is a significant disruption to the national airspace system, which handles tens of thousands of flights daily. Duffy emphasized that the agency is working to resolve the problem quickly and safely.

Travelers are urged to monitor official FAA and airline channels for updates on when operations will return to normal. Air traffic controllers are coordinating with the FAA to manage the situation and minimize further disruptions. The cause of the communication issue has not yet been determined, and no timeline for restoration has been given. This story is developing and will be updated as new information becomes available.