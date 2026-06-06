Rare mountain lion sighting in Pasadena neighborhood prompts shelter-in-place for some residents

A mountain lion was spotted in a Pasadena neighborhood miles from the foothills on Friday. The big cat was eventually tranquilized and safely removed from the area.

Residents were asked to shelter in place after a mountain lion was spotted in a Pasadena neighborhood on Friday. A photo shared by the city shows the big cat posted up against an apartment complex on Euclid Avenue.

The mountain lion was first spotted around 11 a.m., though officials say they don't know when it first entered the neighborhood. City officials say in the past 30 years, they don't recall a mountain lion ever coming that far south of the freeway, which is miles from the foothills. Police surrounded the neighborhood, blocked it off and told residents to stay inside.

Officials with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife responded to the scene and tranquilized the mountain lion so it could be safely removed from the neighborhood and released back in its natural habitat. The big cat was also fitted with a tracking tag, according to city officials.

"It had to cross through major intersections of traffic, assuming it had to get down here, south of the 210 Freeway, so it's miraculous that this animal wasn't harmed just by vehicle traffic or spotted prior to getting here," said Lisa Derderian, a spokesperson with the city of Pasadena. It did not appear that the adult mountain lion had ever been tagged. It's unclear if it is a male or a female.

In the past month, there were two other mountain lion sightings on the east side of Pasadena, close to the 210 Freeway. A Pasadena man who noticed unusual droppings on the roof of his guesthouse later came face-to-face with what he believes was responsible -- a mountain lion standing just yards away in his yard. Who's winning the Los Angeles mayor race?

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