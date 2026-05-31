Rare Miniature Horses Stolen from Kent Farm; Police Appeal for Public Help

Two rare Argentine Falabella miniature horses have been stolen from a farm in Edenbridge, Kent. Police are investigating the theft, which occurred overnight on May 27-28, and are appealing for information to help locate the valuable animals.

A police hunt is underway for two rare miniature horses that have been stolen from a farm in Kent. The horses, a breeding pair of Argentine Falabella , stand only 2 feet 8 inches tall and are considered extremely valuable due to their rarity and unique characteristics.

The theft is believed to have occurred between 8pm on May 27 and 1am on May 28, when a gate on the farm on Marsh Green Road in Edenbridge was damaged. Kent Police have confirmed that officers attended the scene to carry out house-to-house inquiries and are reviewing all available CCTV footage in the hope of identifying the culprits.

Images of the stolen animals have been released by investigators, who are now appealing to the public for assistance in locating them. The mare is described as black, while the stallion is white with brown spots. The Falabella breed, originating from South America in the mid-19th century, is prized for its small stature, elegant appearance, and friendly temperament.

According to the Northcote Heavy Horse Centre sanctuary, these miniature horses are the result of a careful and selective breeding process that began over a century ago in Argentina. The breed typically measures less than 34 inches at the withers, making them one of the smallest horse breeds in the world. Their value can range from several thousand to tens of thousands of pounds, depending on lineage and training.

The theft has caused significant concern among the local equestrian community and animal lovers. The horses are not only valuable but also require specialized care and attention. Police have urged anyone with information to come forward, as the horses may have been taken for resale or illegal breeding purposes. The investigation is ongoing, with detectives exploring all possibilities.

Local residents with private CCTV and drivers with dashcams who were in the area at the time of the incident have been asked to check their footage for any suspicious activity. Additionally, police are liaising with other forces and equine organizations to monitor for any signs of the horses being offered for sale.

The loss of the breeding pair is a significant blow to the farm, as these horses often form strong bonds with their owners and are integral to breeding programs. The Falkland Islands and other remote locations are sometimes used to hide stolen livestock, but police hope that the distinctive appearance of the Falabella will make them easier to identify. Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the west Kent appeals line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/85133/26.

The public is reminded not to approach the horses if they are spotted, as they may be frightened, but to report the sighting to the authorities immediately





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Miniature Horses Theft Kent Police Falabella Edenbridge

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