Rare Matte Sticker Super Mario Bros. Auction Near $100,000

A pristine PSA 9.0 Super Mario Bros. cartridge with a rare matte sticker seal is heading to auction. Heritage Auctions predicts six-figure value for this early NES gem.

Heritage Auctions is currently processing a high-stakes bidding war for one of the most coveted items in video game history. An ultra-rare copy of Super Mario Bros. for the Nintendo Entertainment System is expected to surpass the six-figure mark when the hammer falls. This specific cartridge stands out because it features a matte sticker seal, a distinctive packaging element from the earliest test markets of the console.

Nintendo NES Launch History

Nintendo released the Nintendo Entertainment System in October 1985 following a devastating industry crash two years prior. The company viewed the console launch as a massive gamble rather than a guaranteed success. Initial distribution was restricted to a limited test run in New York to gauge consumer reaction. This cautious approach resulted in small production batches with unique packaging features that later versions would abandon.

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Rarity of Matte Sticker Variant

The cartridge currently being sold belongs to this first production status. It retains the small, round matte sticker seal that originally held the black box packaging closed. Later test markets utilized a gloss sticker, and mass-production runs eventually removed the seal entirely. This matte sticker variant is considered one of the earliest iterations of the game known to exist.

PSA 9.0 Condition Score

Superior grading significantly boosts the value of forty-year-old software. This example has achieved a PSA 9.0 rating, which indicates Mint Condition. Achieving this score for a cardboard cartridge without original shrinkwrap is exceptionally difficult. The lot is fully complete, including the original sticker and manual, making it a true grail item for serious collectors.

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Auction Market Dynamics

The current bid stands at $75,000 with nearly two weeks remaining. Market trends show a sharp increase in retro gaming values, with records broken monthly. A PSA 8.5 version of this same matte sticker variant sold for $40,000 just a few months ago. Experts believe this mint condition piece could command hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Bidding Timeline and Dates

Heritage Auctions will conclude this specific bidding process on November 20, 2026. Collectors are monitoring the outcome as a potential investment opportunity. The number of examples with exceptional gradings is reducing over time. The final sale price will reflect the scarcity of this historic gaming artifact.