Rare Kenner Xenomorph Action Figure Up for Auction

A 47-year-old Kenner Xenomorph action figure has gone up for auction, offering a rare glimpse into the toy company's ill-fated attempt to cash in on the Alien franchise. The figure, which is loose but complete, has only mild wear and is currently up for bid at $310.

A 47-year-old Kenner Xenomorph action figure has gone up for auction, offering a rare glimpse into the toy company's ill-fated attempt to cash in on the Alien franchise.

The 18-inch figure, complete with articulated limbs and a spring-loaded inner jaw feature, is described as one of the strangest and boldest mass-market toys of its era. The figure, which is loose but complete, has only mild wear and is currently up for bid at $310. In 1979, Kenner released the Xenomorph as a toy, expecting it to be a sort of jump-scare monster, but it failed miserably due to its terrifying and murderous nature.

The company didn't understand the Alien franchise, thinking it would be a PG-rated film, and the Xenomorph was marketed as a comic book villain. However, the film's R-rated content, including the chestburster scene, made it unsuitable for children. The Xenomorph didn't sell well, and it had a very short run on shelves. Today, it is a prized mid-level collectible, with unboxed copies selling for hundreds of dollars.

The figure's failure was a result of Kenner's misunderstanding of the Alien franchise and its intended audience. The company thought the Xenomorph would be a popular toy among children, but it ended up being a rare and valuable collectible. The Xenomorph's short-lived run on shelves has made it a highly sought-after item among collectors. The figure's current bid is lower than usual, making it a good opportunity for collectors to own a piece of history.

The Kenner Xenomorph is a rare example of a toy that failed to capture the market's attention due to its misunderstanding of the franchise's content and audience. The figure's value lies in its rarity and its connection to the Alien franchise, making it a highly valuable collectible. The auction of the Kenner Xenomorph is a chance for collectors to own a piece of history and to understand the complexities of the toy industry's past.

The figure's failure to sell well in 1979 has made it a highly sought-after item today, and its current bid is a good opportunity for collectors to own a rare and valuable collectible. The Kenner Xenomorph is a testament to the toy industry's ability to create and market items that capture the public's imagination, but also to its ability to fail miserably due to a lack of understanding of the market and its audience.

The figure's value lies in its connection to the Alien franchise and its rarity, making it a highly valuable collectible. The auction of the Kenner Xenomorph is a chance for collectors to own a piece of history and to understand the complexities of the toy industry's past





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