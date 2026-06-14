Rare Indiana Jones Proof Cards Sell for $7,000

Four pieces of printed card proof from the 1981 release of the Indiana Jones franchise have sold for $7,000, highlighting the importance of the 'proof' tag in the production process.

Collectors are paying big money to secure items based on the Indiana Jones action adventure franchise. Four pieces of printed card proof from the 1981 release of the franchise have sold for $7,000, with each card considered an ultra-rare item.

The proof cards were never intended to leave the production building and were usually destroyed after serving their purpose. Only a handful of these cards are believed to exist, making them highly valuable to collectors. The Indiana Jones franchise struggled to be a commercial success compared to Star Wars, with Kenner deciding to cut their losses and not push out more items.

Despite this, the franchise has a dedicated following, and collectors are willing to pay high prices for rare items such as the proof cards. The sale of the proof cards highlights the importance of the 'proof' tag in the production process, which can make items highly valuable to collectors. The cards are considered working documents and are a key part of the production process, making them highly sought after by collectors.

The sale of the proof cards is a reminder that even the smallest items can hold great value to collectors, and that the production process can be just as important as the final product. The Indiana Jones franchise has a dedicated following, and collectors are willing to pay high prices for rare items such as the proof cards.

The sale of the proof cards highlights the importance of the 'proof' tag in the production process, which can make items highly valuable to collectors. The cards are considered working documents and are a key part of the production process, making them highly sought after by collectors.

The sale of the proof cards is a reminder that even the smallest items can hold great value to collectors, and that the production process can be just as important as the final product. The Indiana Jones franchise has a dedicated following, and collectors are willing to pay high prices for rare items such as the proof cards.

The sale of the proof cards highlights the importance of the 'proof' tag in the production process, which can make items highly valuable to collectors. The cards are considered working documents and are a key part of the production process, making them highly sought after by collectors.

The sale of the proof cards is a reminder that even the smallest items can hold great value to collectors, and that the production process can be just as important as the final product. The Indiana Jones franchise has a dedicated following, and collectors are willing to pay high prices for rare items such as the proof cards.

The sale of the proof cards highlights the importance of the 'proof' tag in the production process, which can make items highly valuable to collectors. The cards are considered working documents and are a key part of the production process, making them highly sought after by collectors.

The sale of the proof cards is a reminder that even the smallest items can hold great value to collectors, and that the production process can be just as important as the final product





ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Indiana Jones Proof Cards Rare Collectibles Action Figures Toy Collectors

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Photos, videos show damage in wake of multiple tornadoes, devastating storms in Illinois, IndianaPhotos, videos and drone footage captured the scenes many across Illinois and Indiana were waking up to Friday as devastating storms and tornadoes left behind a sea of debris.

Read more »

Hear Bears quarterback Caleb Williams' thoughts on the team's potential move to IndianaChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams shared his thoughts on the team's potential move to Indiana during a press conference on Thursday.

Read more »

Caitlin Clark Samples Rihanna-Approved Jeans—and a Foodie Color Trend—on Her Latest Tunnel WalkThe Indiana Fever star's wardrobe is growing by the game.

Read more »

EF-3 level tornado struck Porter County, Indiana, National Weather Service confirmsAn EF-3 level tornado struck northwest Indiana's Porter County during severe storms that ripped across the region, National Weather Service confirmed.

Read more »