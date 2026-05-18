Rare glimpse inside the Provo Missionary Training Center, along with other news

The exclusive video shared by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints showcases the Provo MTC experience. Visitors can now meet and speak with missionaries at Temple Square Visitor's Center.

Missionaries point to their assigned missions on a map at the Missionary Training Center in Provo during the filming of the video, 'What It's Like Inside the Missionary Training Center .

' The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a video showcasing the Provo MTC experience. Temple Square Visitor's Center reopened Monday, and is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. PROVO — As new mission presidents are about to begin their service on July 1, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a video with a rare look inside the Provo Missionary Training Center.

The video follows missionaries through the process of arriving at the MTC, attending classes, the cafeteria, practicing teaching, exercising, going to devotionals and leaving to go to their assigned missions. Many of them are learning one of the over 50 languages taught there. There has been 'remarkable growth' in the number of church members applying to serve missions. The best advice for a missionary is to learn they're serving the Lord and to 'invite others to come unto Christ.





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Missionary Training Center Provo Salt Lake City Temple Square Visitor's Center Missionary Training Center Utah Temple Square Provo Missionary Training Center Temple Square Visitors’ Center The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saint Missionary Temples Center Mission Utah Temple MTC Missionary Training Center Missionary Video Temple Videos

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