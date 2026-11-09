Rare Four-Armed Predator Prototype Sells for Record Price

A unique Kenner Heavy Infantry Predator prototype featuring four arms sells for over $1,600, revealing a rejected design concept from the 1987 franchise launch that defied the species' standard anatomy.

The legacy of the Predator franchise continues to captivate collectors and fans more than three decades after its cinematic debut. A rare, unpainted prototype of a four-armed Heavy Infantry Predator, originally developed by Kenner in the late 1980s, has recently sold at auction for a significant sum. This unique piece of plastic history offers a fascinating glimpse into the alternative creative directions considered during the initial launch of the alien hunter series.

The Four-Armed Prototype Design Details

This specific action figure stands out from all other versions of the Yautja species due to its distinct anatomical deviation. While previous and subsequent toys have faithfully reproduced the standard humanoid alien appearance with four limbs, this prototype features an additional pair of arms. The design resembles the multi-armed character Goro from the Mortal Kombat franchise, creating a visual that is both striking and unsettling for long-time fans of the universe.

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The figure was equipped with several accessories that emphasized its role as a heavy infantry unit. It included a removable helmet, a staff weapon, and a missile launcher containing two visible projectiles. The weapon was colored in a neon pink hue, which contrasted sharply with the completely white, unpainted body of the prototype itself. This color combination, while visually distinct, likely contributed to the decision to shelve the product.

Kenner and Hasbro Production Decisions

Kenner, the toy manufacturer now owned by Hasbro, sought to expand the Predator universe beyond the events of the first two films. The company released various action figures to capitalize on the growing popularity of Arnold Schwarzenegger and the sci-fi horror genre. However, the creative team apparently felt that a four-armed alien strayed too far from the original formula established in the 1987 movie.

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The decision to not produce this specific figure suggests a strong adherence to the established lore and visual identity of the Yautja. The original alien design, with its two arms and sophisticated camouflage technology, was already considered a formidable threat. Adding extra limbs may have been viewed as compromising the balance of the character, making it too powerful or aesthetically inconsistent with the cinematic portrayal.

Auction Results and Market Value

The rarity of this prototype has driven its value up significantly in the secondary market. Current bidding data indicates a price of $1,625 including the buyer's premium. With approximately half a month remaining in the auction period, interest in this unique collectible remains high among serious collectors and fans of the franchise.

This sale highlights the enduring appeal of unreleased and prototype toys from the late 1980s. Collectors are often willing to pay premium prices for items that represent lost or alternate versions of beloved characters. The four-armed Predator serves as a tangible piece of corporate history, showing the extent to which toy manufacturers were willing to push creative boundaries before settling on final designs.

Impact on Yautja Lore and Fan Perception

The existence of this prototype raises questions about the perceived power levels of the Yautja in the broader narrative. Fans often discuss the capabilities of the alien hunters, noting their preference for dangerous prey. A four-armed version with full heavy infantry gear would likely be unstoppable against standard human military units.

While the original Predator managed to defeat Arnold Schwarzenegger's character and his squad, a four-armed variant could potentially take on an entire platoon with ease. This perceived increase in power may have been a key factor in Kenner's decision to reject the design. The toy industry often balances fantastical elements with narrative consistency, and this prototype may have tipped the scales too far into the realm of the unrealistic for the brand.

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Historical Context of 1980s Action Figures

The late 1980s were a golden era for action figure manufacturing, with companies releasing intricate toys based on popular movies. Kenner's Predator line was no exception, offering detailed models that allowed fans to recreate scenes from the film. However, not all prototypes made it to production, leading to a small but dedicated community of collectors who seek out these rejected designs.

This four-armed Predator is a prime example of the creative experiments that occurred behind the scenes of major toy lines. It represents a moment where the IP holders considered expanding the visual language of the alien species. Although the figure was never sold in stores, its existence enriches the history of the franchise and provides a unique talking point for enthusiasts.

Collector Interest and Future Prospects

The sale of this prototype underscores the strong demand for unique items within the action figure community. Collectors are increasingly interested in the stories behind the toys, including the reasons for their rejection or cancellation. The four-armed design, while controversial, offers a fresh perspective on the Yautja mythology and sparks debate about creative liberty in toy design.

As the auction concludes, this piece of history will likely join the trophy cabinets of serious collectors. It serves as a reminder of the creative risks taken by manufacturers like Kenner and Hasbro during the height of the action figure boom. The legacy of the Predator continues to evolve, with new iterations and discussions about its roots keeping the franchise relevant in pop culture.