Rare Eye Condition Prompts New FDA Warning On Popular GLP-1 Drugs

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is requiring makers of Ozempic, Wegovy and similar drugs to warn of a rare eye condition that can cause vision loss.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 11, 2026 — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is requiring makers of Ozempic, Wegovy and similarThe FDA stressed that the risk is rare.

Still, the agency wants patients and doctors to know the warning signs. The new label warning covers every drug in the GLP-1 class. These medicines mimic a natural gut hormone that helps control blood sugar The FDA began looking into the issue after a 2024 study raised concerns about semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy. The agency then reviewed other studies, real-world patient records and reports of side effects.

Also read What is NAION? Ozempic, Wegovy, other GLP-1s linked to rare eye condition

, the eye condition turned up in about 6 of every 100,000 GLP-1 users each year. That compared with about 4 per 100,000 among people taking a placebo or a differentColors that look faded or distortedAnyone who notices these changes should call their healthcare provider right away, the FDA advised. Doctors are urged to send patients with a suspected case to an eye specialist promptly.

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People who’ve already had NAION should talk with their doctor about whether to keep taking their GLP-1 medication. Having it once in one eye raises the chance it’ll strike the other eye. The FDA told doctors to consider stopping the drug in patients who develop the condition unless the drug’s benefits clearly outweigh the risk. Eye diseases can cause damage and blindness if not treated soon enough.

Learn the warning signs and symptoms of common eye conditions such as glaucoma, cataracts, pink eye, macular degeneration and more.