Rare Blue Moon hides the red light of an ancient star on May 31: Will you be able to see it?

Prepare for a spectacular sight, as the second full moon of May meets the red star Antares this weekend.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsA full moon photographed rising over Kars in Türkiye. Some lucky southern hemisphere stargazers will catch an incredible sight this weekend, as the"Blue Moon" slips in front of the red star Antares in the heart of the constellation Scorpius, briefly hiding its light mere hours before the second full moon of the month reaches peak illumination.deliver detailed views of the moon without needing a tripod by completely eliminating hand-shake.

They are also great for observing star clusters, galaxies and constellations.in a calendar month — an event that occurs roughly once every 2.5 years thanks to a quirk related to the length of the Gregorian calendar and the moon's orbital period. It's also the name given to the third full moon in a season of four full moons, though sadly, neither name marks a sudden and dramatic change in the color of Earth's natural satellite.

Stargazers in southwestern Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Argentina, Chile, and a handful of other southern hemisphere nations will see the next Blue Moon rise above the eastern horizon at sunset on May 31, with the red light ofwill pass directly in front of the red supergiant star, briefly blocking its light in an event that astronomers refer to as an occultation, according to thedips below the horizon, with Antares glowing roughly 3 degrees to the lower left of Earth's satellite — less than the width of your three middle fingers held at arm's length against the night sky.

The lunar disk will appear to draw closer to the red light of Antares as the pair track a low arc over the southern horizon, before finally setting at sunrise on May 31, with the red star having transitioned to the top of the silver moon. If you would like to share your moon photos with Space.com's readers, then please send your image, along with your comments, name and location to spacephotos@space.com. in April 2025 after contributing articles to outlets including IGN, New Atlas and Gizmodo.

He has a passion for the night sky, science, Hideo Kojima, and human space exploration, and can’t wait for the day when astronauts once again set foot on the moon.





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