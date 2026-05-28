Rare blue ‘micromoon’ to dazzle in the sky this weekend — and it’s bringing a friend

Get set for a blue micromoon this weekend — a blue moon that’s also the most distant and smallest-looking full moon of the year.

A bonus: The brilliant star Antares will photobomb Sunday’s spectacle for a celestial three-for-one. A full “micromoon” — also known as a flower moon” — seen over Stonehenge in England on May 1, 2026.

Since the moon’s orbit isn’t a perfect circle, the upcoming full moon will be farther from Earth than usual at a distance of 252,360 miles, making it seem a bit smaller and dimmer.most recent supermoonThe Virtual Telescope Project’s Gianluca Masi, who will provide a live webcast from Italy, said Sunday’s micromoon will appear about 6% smaller and 10% dimmer than that of an average full moon — “differences that are subtle enough to likely go unnoticed by most observers. ”For stargazers in Argentina, Chile, New Zealand, eastern Australia, parts of Antarctica and a smattering of other islands, Antares will vanish temporarily as the blue micromoon passes in front of it.

The red supergiant star, 550 light-years away, is known as the “heart of scorpion” in the constellation Scorpius. There won’t be any disappearing act for those looking up elsewhere in the world, with Antares constantly visible alongside the full moon. The term simply refers to the uncommon occurrence of two full moons in one month.





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