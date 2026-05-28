Rare blue micromoon sets up for stunning celestial show this weekend

Get set for a rare blue micromoon this weekend — a blue moon that's also the most distant and smallest-looking full moon of the year.

Get set for a rare blue micromoon this weekend — a blue moon that's also the most distant and smallest-looking full moon of the year.

A bonus: The brilliant star Antares will photobomb Sunday's spectacle for a celestial three-for-one. A blue moon occurs every two to three years when a second full moon squeezes into a single month. May 1 saw this month's first full moon.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | NASA plans moon base bigger than cities and the hardware is already on order Since the moon's orbit isn't a perfect circle, the upcoming full moon will be farther from Earth than usual at a distance of 252,360 miles , making it seem a bit smaller and dimmer. It's the opposite of a supermoon when a full moon comes closer to us than normal.

The most recent supermoon, for instance, was just 225,130 miles away. The Virtual Telescope Project's Gianluca Masi, who will provide a live webcast from Italy, said Sunday's micromoon will appear about 6% smaller and 10% dimmer than that of an average full moon —"differences that are subtle enough to likely go unnoticed by most observers.

" The scene will be especially thrilling south of the equator across the Pacific. For stargazers in Argentina, Chile, New Zealand, eastern Australia, parts of Antarctica and a smattering of other islands, Antares will vanish temporarily as the blue micromoon passes in front of it. RELATED STORY | Mars Curiosity rover shakes loose stuck rock after weeklong struggle The red supergiant star, 550 light-years away, is known as the"heart of scorpion" in the constellation Scorpius.

A light-year is almost 6 trillion miles . There won't be any disappearing act for those looking up elsewhere in the world, with Antares constantly visible alongside the full moon. And despite the name, this blue moon won't appear turquoise, sapphire or any other shade. The term simply refers to the uncommon occurrence of two full moons in one month.





10News / 🏆 732. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump to make rare trip to Camp David as Iran tensions rise over US strikesAll cabinet members – including outgoing Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard – are expected join Trump at the presidential retreat in rural Maryland.

Read more »

Incredibly rare, pre-WWII car left in dusty barn for 40 years sells for over $80KA 1934 ‘Crossley Streamline’ car – one of only two in existence – was unearthed in a barn in Cambridgeshire.

Read more »

Rare 1965 Plymouth Barracuda Targa Top Prototype Hits MarketAn original 1965 Plymouth Barracuda Targa Top prototype, built as an experimental open‑top version, has surfaced for sale. The car retains its factory roof panel, gold‑trim interior, and a 273‑cubic‑inch V8 delivering 235 hp paired with an automatic transmission. With 52,446 miles on the odometer and well‑preserved paint and chrome, the one‑off prototype offers a unique glimpse into Plymouth's early Barracuda development before the model entered production as a convertible in later generations.

Read more »

Trump convenes rare Camp David Cabinet meeting as Iran deal pressure growsTrump convenes a rare Cabinet meeting at Camp David as high-stakes negotiations with Iran enter a critical phase amid a fraying ceasefire.

Read more »