Rare Appearance by Lucy Boynton and Murdo Mitchell at 1536 Press Night and After-Party

Lucy Boynton and Murdo Mitchell attended a press night for the West End play 1536 and its after-party at London's Ambassadors Theatre and House of Louie restaurant.

Lucy Boynton , a popular actress, made a rare appearance at the press night of the West End play 1536 at the Ambassadors Theatre in London.

She was accompanied by her musician boyfriend, Murdo Mitchell. After the show, they attended its after-party at House of Louie restaurant, where they mingled with other high-profile stars. The couple, who recently revealed their relationship, has been spotted together at various star-studded events since then. Murdo Mitchell, a Scottish singer-songwriter, gained fame through his X Factor appearance in 2014.

He has released his debut album 'Aztec Jewel' and signed with Sony Music Norway/Drabant. He is set to perform at the upcoming BST Hyde Park event on July 23, joining Lewis Capaldi.

Meanwhile, Lucy Boynton split from actor Rami Malek and has moved on with Murdo Mitchell. Additionally, Margot Robbie, Michelle Dockery, Simon Pegg, and Quentin Tarantino were also in attendance at the after-party





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lucy Boynton Murdo Mitchell West End Play 1536 Press Night Ambassadors Theatre House Of Louie Restaurant High-Profile Stars After-Party X Factor Appearance Debut Album Aztec Jewel Star-Studded Events

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game 5 prediction, best bets: Can Donovan Mitchell continue his scoring streak?Donovan Mitchell is starting to heat up for the Cavaliers.

Read more »

Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell lead the Fever past the Sparks, 87-78- Caitlin Clark had 24 points and nine assists, Kelsey Mitchell added 23 points and the Indiana Fever beat the Los Angeles Sparks 87-78 on Wednesday night.

Read more »

Lucy Hale to Star in ‘A Young Widow’s Guide to Life’ From Director Mackenzie MunroInternational sales have launched on the romance in Cannes.

Read more »

Donovan Mitchell Points Out One Glaring Issue Cavs Still Need To Fix After Game 5 WinAs the Cleveland Cavaliers return home for Game 6 against the Detroit Pistons, they're aware of one glaring concern.

Read more »