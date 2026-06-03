Rare albino buffalo named after Donald Trump for its golden locks draws crowds at Bangladesh zoo

A rare albino buffalo fondly named after Donald Trump for its distinctive blond tuft is drawing a huge crowd at the national zoo in Bangladesh’s capital.

Iran fires missiles and US strikes Iran facility after reports of faltering peace talksTrump’s financial ties face scrutiny after moves benefiting allies and familyPope Leo plays tennis religiously as part of an Augustinian devotion to sports and spiritualityAP Entertainment WireUS says it plans extra tariffs of 10% or more for most trading partners after forced labor probeBlue Origin says rocket explosion spared fuel tanks and key launch pad partsNipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotionThe World in PicturesNew York sues over the Trump administration's deal to end an offshore wind projectBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itNew details released on Texas Children’s Hospital’s planned detransition clinicHumanoids dance and thread needles as Japanese robotics developers look to outdo ChineseAyesha Curry’s Cast-Iron ‘Fruit Cake’ is foolproof when dessert time is tight"Di a luz en la calle": el conflicto hace que el parto sea peligroso en algunas zonas de África

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotionThe World in PicturesNew York sues over the Trump administration's deal to end an offshore wind projectBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itNew details released on Texas Children’s Hospital’s planned detransition clinicHumanoids dance and thread needles as Japanese robotics developers look to outdo ChineseAyesha Curry’s Cast-Iron ‘Fruit Cake’ is foolproof when dessert time is tight"Di a luz en la calle": el conflicto hace que el parto sea peligroso en algunas zonas de África





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Rare albino buffalo named after Donald Trump for its golden locks draws crowds at Bangladesh zooA rare albino buffalo fondly named after Donald Trump for its distinctive blond tuft is drawing a huge crowd at the national zoo in Bangladesh’s capital.

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