Rare 1967 Super Queens Action Figures Set Asks $200,000

A complete set of extremely rare 1967 Ideal Super Queens action figures is listed for $200,000. The set includes Wonder Woman, Supergirl, Batgirl, and Mera - the first articulated versions of these characters. Prices for individual figures range from $1,000 to $10,000, but this lot's value stems from flawless, sealed packaging.

A rare and complete set of 1967 Ideal Super Queens action figures featuring Wonder Woman , Supergirl , Batgirl , and Mera is listed for $200,000. The figures were the first articulated versions of these iconic DC superheroines and used bodies from Ideal 's Tammy and Misty dolls.

Each came with accessories and alternate outfits, though some creative liberties were taken, such as Wonder Woman's nurse uniform. Supergirl's set includes a Krypto figurine. Common Supergirl and Batgirl figures sell for $1,000-$3,000, while Wonder Woman and Mera are much rarer; past sales show Wonder Woman fetching up to $10,000. The extraordinary price here is driven by pristine condition: all four remain sealed in original plastic with only minor box issues, especially Wonder Woman's mint packaging. The listing suggests a serious collector is already interested





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Super Queens Wonder Woman Supergirl Batgirl Mera Ideal 1967 Action Figures DC Comics Rare Collectibles

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