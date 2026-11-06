Raptors Third Quarter Collapse Hurts Playoff Hopes in 2026-27 Season

The Toronto Raptors face a critical third-quarter slump in the 2026-27 NBA season. Kawhi Leonard's absence exacerbates scoring issues, leaving the team at 4-4 after eight games.

The Toronto Raptors are currently sitting at a .500 record of 4-4 after eight games of the 2026-27 NBA season. The team is struggling to maintain consistency, particularly after the start of the second half. Their performance has been defined by sharp declines in production during the third quarter, a trend that has undermined their ability to secure wins.

Recurring Third Quarter Slumps Define Record

In Toronto's four losses this season, the Raptors have been outscored by an average of 13.5 points in the third quarter. The issue is not isolated to defeat games, as the team has only managed to win the third quarter twice in their four victories. This pattern of fading momentum has become the defining characteristic of their early season campaign. Head coach Darko Rajakovic has faced mounting pressure to address these consistent halftime collapses that are costing his team crucial points.

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Denver Game Highlights Severe Offensive Drop Off

The most recent example of this trend occurred during the matchup against the Denver Nuggets on November 4, 2026. The Raptors suffered a massive 41-15 deficit in the third quarter of that game. During this specific period, Toronto shot just 5 for 23 from the field, resulting in a shooting percentage of 21.7 percent. The team also committed seven turnovers in that single quarter, surrendering 41 points to the opposing squad. While this quarter may appear as an extreme outlier, it reflects deeper structural issues with the team's ability to generate positive momentum after the break.

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Missing Kawhi Leonard Limits Offensive Solutions

The absence of star acquisition Kawhi Leonard is widely considered the primary factor behind the Raptors' offensive struggles. Leonard has only played in two of the team's eight games so far this season due to injury. When the shot clock is running and offensive sets are failing, the Raptors lack a reliable creator who can generate high-quality possessions in the half court. Veteran leadership is missing to stabilize the team when turnovers occur in quick succession. Having Leonard back on the court is viewed as the most critical requirement for stabilizing the roster's performance.

Strategic Adjustments Required for Remainder of Season

To combat these recurring issues, the coaching staff needs to experiment with different rotations coming out of halftime. The goal is not necessarily to find a perfect lineup, but rather to develop the flexibility to adjust quickly to the defensive schemes shown by the opposition. If the Raptors can improve their third-quarter execution, they may overcome their current 4-4 record. However, if these struggles persist, they will pose a significant obstacle to achieving their postseason goals down the stretch of the 2026-27 campaign.