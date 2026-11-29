The Toronto Raptors have two games added to the schedule after not qualifying for the knockout round in the NBA Cup.

for the start of the final month of the calendar year, which has them making some changes to some games early in December. , the Raptors were given two additional games on the schedule and had one additional matchup changed to a day prior.

"The Toronto Raptors announced Saturday two additional regular season games following the conclusion of the NBA Cup Group Play stage. The Raptors will host the Charlotte Hornets at Scotiabank Arena on Monday, Dec. 7 and visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, Dec. 10. Toronto’s game at San Antonio, previously scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 3, has also been rescheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 2," the team released in a statement.

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"Toronto’s two additional regular season games were scheduled against other Eastern Conference teams that did not qualify for the Knockout Rounds of the NBA Cup. The teams were chosen from clubs the Raptors were originally scheduled to play three times over the course of the season.