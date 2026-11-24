The Toronto Raptors lost 116-111 to the Milwaukee Bucks in their NBA Cup matchup. Scottie Barnes scored 31 points, but inefficient shooting from Immanuel Quickley and Jamal Shead contributed to the defeat.

The Toronto Raptors suffered a 116-111 defeat against the Milwaukee Bucks during their NBA Cup matchup at Scotiabank Arena. Scottie Barnes led the Raptors with 31 points, but inconsistent offensive support and defensive lapses ultimately cost the team the game.

Barnes Carries Raptors Offensive Load

Scottie Barnes recorded a comprehensive stat line that highlighted his importance to the team. He shot 12 of 25 from the field and contributed eight assists, two steals, and four blocks in the contest. Barnes operated with very limited help on the court, a reality that became increasingly apparent throughout the game.

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The forward's performance underscored the necessity of surrounding him with the right talent. While he controlled the ball effectively, the lack of secondary scoring options prevented the Raptors from securing a victory. His individual excellence was not enough to overcome the collective struggles of his teammates.

Quickley and Shead Struggle to Contribute

Immanuel Quickley had a difficult night on the offensive end of the floor. He made just 5 of 17 shots overall and missed 8 of his 10 attempts from beyond the three-point arc. The Raptors needed Quickley to be more efficient, particularly with RJ Barrett and Kawhi Leonard sidelined, but his shooting woes significantly impacted the team's offensive output.

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Jamal Shead also faced challenges, finishing with 11 points on 4 of 8 shooting. Although he connected on 3 of 4 three-pointers, he recorded a team-worst minus-14 rating. His minutes allowed the Bucks to mount a comeback when Toronto was trailing, a pattern that has repeated itself in recent games.

Shooting Disparity Decides the Contest

The game was largely decided by shooting efficiency differences between the two squads. The Raptors shot 43 percent from the field and 36 percent from three-point range. In contrast, the Bucks shot approximately 50 percent in both metrics, which proved to be the decisive factor in the one-score loss.

Collin Murray-Boyles also struggled to find his rhythm. He led the team with 10 rebounds but made only 3 of 10 shots for six points. This performance fell below his 9.3 points per game average heading into the matchup. The Raptors need Murray-Boyles to provide consistent scoring off the bench to raise their competitive ceiling.

Bench Depth and Momentum Issues Persist

The Raptors entered this game hoping to build momentum after a poor start to the season. They faced a Milwaukee Bucks team that had not won a game since October 26, making this a critical opportunity. However, the Raptors failed to close out the game despite holding leads at various points.

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It has become a recurring issue for Toronto that they build double-digit leads but fail to maintain them. The bench unit did not hold the advantage when called upon, allowing Milwaukee to creep back into the contest. The Raptors now face the Bucks again on the road, hoping to break this cycle of blown leads and secure a win.