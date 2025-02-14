Raptors Coach Calls Out Tristan Thompson's 'Disrespectful' Late-Game Dunk

Toronto Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic criticized Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson for his dunk with four seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of the Cavaliers' victory, calling it 'disrespectful' and lacking 'class.' Raptors players Scottie Barnes and Jamal Shead confronted Thompson after the game, expressing their disapproval.

\Rajakovic stated, 'I think what Tristan did there was no class and disrespectful. I’m not going to stand for that, for sure. I love when my team stands up for themselves. That was no class.' Even Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson struggled to justify Thompson's actions, admitting, 'I’m not sure what he was thinking. Sometimes, though, you’re playing the game and you just have a reaction. I know with Tristan, there’s no bad intention there. I think just sometimes you’re playing and the goal of the game is to score. Unfortunate.' \Barnes chose not to comment on the incident, while Shead echoed his coach's sentiments, saying, 'What he did at the end of the game was just a little bit disrespectful to the game of basketball, not just us. We had a couple of choice words. We’re adults, we’ll move on from it.' A 14-year NBA veteran, Thompson, who represented Canada internationally before becoming an American citizen in 2020, was criticized by Toronto's RJ Barrett, who shared his teammates' frustration, stating, 'It’s kind of an unwritten rule to not do that at the end. Jamal did what he’s supposed to.





