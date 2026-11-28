The Toronto Raptors notched a convincing win over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night, bouncing back from their loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Toronto Raptors Allen Graves looks on against the Brooklyn Nets at Emirates NBA Cup at Scotiabank Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectJulius Randle led Brooklyn with 21 points, five rebounds, and five assists, but the team struggled as a whole alongside his respectable performance.

Toronto moved to 7-11 on the young 2026-27 campaign, looking ahead to Sunday's matchup against the Denver Nuggets. The Raptors are working to secure their third win in four games amid a turbulent stretch. Toronto Raptors Scottie Barnes celebrates against the Brooklyn Nets at the Emirates NBA Cup at Scotiabank Arena | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Barnes has commanded the team during Kawhi Leonard's extended absence, providing All-NBA-caliber production so far this season.

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He has eclipsed the 30-point mark three times in his last five games, tallying a team-high 34 points to pair with five assists and three blocks against Brooklyn on Friday. He shot an efficient 55.0 percent from the field and connected on half of his four 3-point attempts, leading the Raptors in scoring for the ninth time this season.