Rapper Ice.T.21, who had previously worked with Katie Price on her brand, revealed that Lee Andrews attempted to persuade him to invest £65,000 in a joint business venture. In the message, Lee mentioned a four-week schedule with weekly profits of $310,000.

A rapper has revealed Katie Pricessssssssssssssssconmanssssss husband, Lee Andrews, tried to persuade him to part with £65,000 for a joint business venture. Ice. T.21, whose real name is Thomas Cseve, has spoken exclusively with the Daily Mail about how the so-called businessman, 42, handed him a trading schedule with promises he would make $310,000 in just one week.

The musician, 42, urged Katie to ‘stay away’ from Lee, who he claims is a “delusional and very dangerous man”. Since Katie married Lee in January, two of his exes came forward telling the television personality to “run for the hills” and not to give him any money. His ex Crystal Janke, 40, claimed Lee hoodwinked her into handing over £123,000 to invest in his company, on the promise he could get a “return of £1million”. And now Ice.

T.21 has revealed he could have easily fallen into the same trap, after Lee turned the conversation to investment after they struck up conversation on Instagram back in April. A rapper has revealed Katie Pricesssssssssssssssssss husband, Lee Andrews, tried to persuade him to part with £65,000 for a joint business venture Ice. T.21ssssssssssssss, who has five million followers on Instagram, told Daily Mail: “I’ve been conned by people in the past.

All of my music and public work is about helping people and supporting others. I wanted to make sure everything was genuine. ” Hessssssssssssssssss went on: “I’ve worked for Katiessssssssssssssssss brand before. I was seeing so much about Lee that I put a heart emojis on one of his running videos and we got talking.

I have a massive following, thats what drew him in. He was looking for investors. ” The rapper said he was sent a trading schedule similar to the one he sent Assistant Editor of The Sun, Clemmie Moodie, who on Monday claimed she was the latest of Leessssssssssssssssssss victims, after being conned out of £1,000. Ice.

T.21 went on: “He promised me: “Iscoming to the UK”. He wanted me to give him £65,000 investment to make money and he said I would earn so much money in a such a short space of time. I played along with it. I wanted to see if it was true.

Would he do it to a guy? I think its disgusting what hes supposedly done to his exes. I just wanted to see for myself. ” In the message shared with Daily Mail, Lee told the rapper he has invested £65,000 of his own money into a trade agreement and requires a partner to put forward the same amount.

Issuing a stern warning to Katie about Lee, the rapper said: “I would say ‘stay away’. Hes a delusional person and very dangerous. ” In the message shared with Daily Mail, Lee told the rapper he has invested £65,000 of his own money into a trade agreement and requires a partner to put forward the same amount. He went on to share a four week schedule, with huge profits promised weekly.

Ice. T.21, who has released songs such as PINK GIN, WHO AM I, and Criminal, said Lee was very persuasive and made promises when he was in the UK, they would all meet up to make music. The rapper went on: “I was intrigued to see if the claims from others about Lee being a conman were true. ” The musician said he is speaking out now: “so other people don fall in the same trap.

” He went on: “I think males need to know, they could get pulled into the trap. I think its scary. If he can manipulate people in the way he can, it is very scary. Its very scary.

” The rapper went on to say he believes Katie is innocent and that Lee has married her for clout and money. Issuing a stern warning to the television personality, he said: “I would say ‘stay away’. Hes a delusional person and very dangerous. Anybody could get sucked into it.

” Katies representative declined to comment when approached by the Daily Mail





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