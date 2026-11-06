Rapper JT Hosts Dinner With Julia Fox, Rowan Blanchard and More Guests Decked Out in Uggs

JT hosted a dinner with friends where she and guests like Julia Fox and Rowan Blanchard showcased evening-ready ways of styling Uggs.

Rapper JT hosted a dinner with friends in New York City on Wednesday, and the group was decked out in Uggs for the occasion. Including names like Julia Fox and Rowan Blanchard, the dinner guests showcased evening-ready ways of styling a range of, wore the Ugg Après City Tall, which features an exposed fur shaft and suede lacing.

JT paired the $300 boots with lace accents at the top of the shaft. She also wore a white minidress with polka-dot ruffled details and a furry white scarf over it. Her accessories included an ornate pearl necklace and bracelet. Miles Diggs/Courtesy of Ugg Julia Fox, meanwhile, went with a Western look as she wore Ugg Rebelina Chaps — a yet-to-be-released style — in chestnut suede.

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The thigh-high silhouette went with a bodysuit accessorized with a belt in the same chestnut color. Fox also wore a cropped furry beige jacket with a prominent collar and sleeves. The Ugg Rebelina Chaps are set for release early next year.this year, went for a loftier iteration of a tried-and-true style with the Ugg Classic Ultra Tall boots in chestnut suede.

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The brand’s iconic tall boot is elevated in this silhouette, thanks to an extra 4 inches added onto the shaft. She paired the sheepskin-lined footwear with a white lace midi dress and a long leather jacket in an autumnal orangey hue.thigh-high boot; Xaviersobased in the Ugg Classic Ultra Mini; Claire Sullivan in the Ugg Classic Ultra Tall; Richie Shazam in the Ugg Classic Ultra Tall, and Ravyn Lanae.

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