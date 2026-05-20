Musician Ice.T.21 reveals a failed attempt by Lee Andrews to scam him out of 65,000 pounds, adding to a series of fraud allegations against Katie Price's missing husband.

In a shocking revelation that has sent ripples through the entertainment world, the rapper known as Ice. T.21, whose birth name is Thomas Cseve, has come forward to expose the alleged fraudulent activities of Lee Andrews , the husband of television personality Katie Price .

The musician, who boasts a significant social media presence with five million followers on Instagram, detailed a calculated attempt by Andrews to manipulate him into a financial trap. According to Cseve, the encounter began on Instagram in April, where Andrews leveraged the rapper's public profile to initiate a conversation. What started as a casual interaction quickly shifted toward a business proposal, with Andrews urging the musician to invest a staggering sum of 65,000 pounds into a joint venture.

To make the offer seem legitimate, Andrews provided a detailed trading schedule, promising an astronomical return of 310,000 dollars within a single week. Cseve admitted that while he was initially intrigued, he became suspicious of the pushy nature of the requests and decided to play along to see if the claims of Andrews being a conman were indeed accurate. The allegations brought forward by Ice.

T.21 are not isolated incidents but appear to be part of a systemic pattern of behavior. The rapper noted that his experience mirrored those of other victims, including Clemmie Moodie, the Assistant Editor of The Sun, who recently claimed she was defrauded of 1,000 pounds.

Furthermore, the history of Lee Andrews is marred by similar accusations from his previous partners. Crystal Janke, a former partner, revealed that she was misled into handing over 123,000 pounds under the guise of a business investment that promised a return of one million pounds. This pattern of targeting individuals for their money and influence suggests a predatory approach to financial gain.

Cseve expressed his disgust at the treatment of these women and emphasized that men are also susceptible to such manipulation. By speaking out publicly, the rapper hopes to prevent others from falling into the same trap, describing Andrews as a delusional and dangerous individual who uses his persuasiveness to exploit others. Amidst these harrowing accusations, the situation surrounding Katie Price and her fourth husband has taken a dramatic and mysterious turn.

Having married Andrews in January, Price has already been warned by multiple sources to distance herself from the man. Despite these warnings, she now finds herself in a state of distress as Andrews has vanished. Recent communications released by Price indicate a chaotic series of events unfolding in Dubai. In a series of texts sent in the early hours of a Thursday morning, Andrews informed Price that he had been arrested but claimed he was okay.

However, the details remained vague, and he suggested that authorities had seized his secondary phone, leaving Price in a state of panic and uncertainty. The situation is further complicated by reports that he may have been detained in a van with his hands tied, adding a sinister layer to his disappearance. While his mother, Trisha, has made desperate pleas for his return, Ice.

T.21 believes that Price may have been targeted for her fame and wealth, urging her to stay away from a man he views as a threat to her well-being and financial security. The representative for Katie Price has declined to comment on the ongoing controversy, leaving the public to speculate on the true nature of the marriage and the fate of the alleged conman





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Katie Price Lee Andrews Ice.T.21 Fraud Allegations Celebrity News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Katie Price Claims Husband Lee Andrews Has Been KidnappedIn a YouTube video, Katie Price mentioned that she had not spoken to her husband Lee since Wednesday and alleged he was kidnapped in Dubai. She also revealed that he called her while bound and said, 'They're coming back for me'. Fans have voiced concern over the possibility of being asked for a ransom, as Lee has reportedly defrauded a number of partners, while Katie asked for media help in tracking him down. However, some fans questioned how Lee could have called Katie with tied hands and called her UK-based wife rather than the police.

Read more »

Katie Price Claims Husband Lee Andrews Has Been KidnappedIn a YouTube video, Katie Price mentioned that she had not spoken to her husband Lee since Wednesday and alleged he was kidnapped in Dubai. She also revealed that he called her while bound and said, 'They're coming back for me'. Fans have voiced concern over the possibility of being asked for a ransom, as Lee has reportedly defrauded a number of partners, while Katie asked for media help in tracking him down. However, some fans questioned how Lee could have called Katie with tied hands and called her UK-based wife rather than the police.

Read more »

Luisa Zissman Wants to Find Katie Price's Missing Husband: 'My Mission' to 'Find Lee Andrews for Katie Price', With Katie's 'Signs of Distraught' and Claim of 'Detention in a Van'Luisa Zissman, a former friend of Katie Price, has declared she is 'on a mission' to find the missing husband of the reality TV star. On a Saturday, Katie revealed her fourth spouse had officially been declared missing.

Read more »

Luisa Zissman Claims to Have Seen Lee Andrews Active Online, Rumors of Kidnapping and MoreThe news text revolves around Katie Price's missing husband Lee Andrews. After six days of his disappearance, Katie claims Lee has been kidnapped. Luisa Zissman spotted Lee active online and believes him to be in the hands of kidnappers. The text also elucidates how Katie has been trying to find her husband, Lee's life, his disappearance, Luisa's involvement, and Lee's mother's comments.

Read more »