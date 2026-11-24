Rapper Holden explains how his underground rap sound, street roots, and direct-to-fan vinyl sales are shaping his music career. Read the full interview breakdown.

If you are one of the people lamenting the decline of mainstream rap, the rapper Holden offers a strong case for digging deeper for new music. Holden was introduced to the interviewer by the interviewer's former boss, Noah Callahan-Bever, in 2022, a reminder that word-of-mouth recommendations still carry weight in rap. This interview explores how Holden built his underground sound, how his latest project came together, and why he chose to sell it directly rather than release it on digital streaming services.

Since that introduction, Holden has steadily climbed the ranks by releasing consistent music and earning a cosign from Noah Callahan-Bever, a figure widely described as the overlord of the underground. Holden is a rapper whose music draws directly from his own life, and he has been open about the street experiences that shaped his writing.

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How Holden Built His Street-Rooted Rap Career

Holden started rapping as a hobby around 2013 while he was still active in the streets. He does not hide that past, and it appears throughout his lyrics. In the interview, he described living with one foot in that world and one foot out for a long stretch before making a clean break.

According to Holden, the turning point came right before the pandemic, when he stepped away from street life completely. From that point, he began treating rap as a serious pursuit rather than a side activity. The shift in focus is central to how he describes the honesty and detail that now define his songs.

Holden's subject matter centers on money, street life, drug dealing, and luxury, delivered in a conversational style that feels like advice given on a street corner. He says the lyrics reflect the real world around him, including the cars and lifestyles he raps about. The interviewer described his New York-influenced sound as a throwback to rap that brings back the feeling many listeners miss.

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The interviewer argued that Holden's sound stands apart in a genre where regional identity is fading. Because the internet spreads slang quickly and artists across the country increasingly sound alike, Holden's distinct delivery and autobiographical approach make his work stand out. The interviewer said that the appeal of his music lies in its honesty rather than in chart performance or analytics.

Holden on His Rhyme Style and Writing Process

Holden said he deliberately set out to create a style that did not sound like anyone else's. A friend once told him that his delivery was fine but that he spoke in a slicker way than his rapping suggested, and that feedback pushed him to rethink his approach.

Holden explained that he did not want to be bound by the traditional structure of 16 bars followed by a hook. Instead, he wanted a flow that let him convey his full message without leaving anything out. He said he built the style around the picture he was trying to paint, which is why his verses often run in a looser, more narrative form.

When asked whether he always knew he had a gift for words, Holden said his skill came from two places. He said he developed his talk on street corners and in his neighborhood, where people stand around and trade stories, and he credits those conversations with shaping his voice. He also said his actual writing happened in private, away from the corners where he spoke openly.

Holden's account suggests that his style is the product of both public conversation and private craft. He described rap as an extension of everyday talk, but one refined through careful writing that most listeners never see.

Holden's Collaboration and Direct Vinyl Release

Holden's latest project came together through a collaboration in which a producer sent him a large batch of beats, and the two worked on them in the studio. Holden said the producer sent roughly 20 to 30 beats, and the pair had already recorded several songs together, with both of them rapping on the tracks.

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The sessions took place right across the street at the Andaz Hotel. According to Holden, the two set up a microphone in a hotel room and rhymed over different beats. An earlier album plan between them never reached completion, but the songs they recorded became the foundation for the collaboration that followed.

Holden described the relationship as a brotherhood that developed naturally. He said the pair often spent hours on the phone, and conversations about music would sometimes surface only at the end of long calls. He said the working relationship evolved over time rather than following a set plan.

The interviewer asked why the project was not made available on digital streaming services. Holden said he and his collaborators chose to release it hand-to-hand, and that physical copies are currently the only way to get the music. He said vinyl releases have performed well, and that the approach allows the artists to earn directly from their fans.

Why Holden Chose Direct Sales Over Streaming

Holden chose direct sales because he wanted to avoid the limits of his earlier free-release strategy. He said he had already released six or seven albums on streaming platforms to build a fanbase, and that this new project required a different model.

Holden also said the approach of selling music directly has been used before by other artists, and he described his decision as a collective one shared with his collaborators. He noted that the project followed the fifth release built around that style, and he referred to four earlier projects that were sold directly through direct messages.

The vinyl releases are the main physical format for the project so far. Holden said these copies are selling well and that the decision to skip streaming for now puts more money directly in the hands of the artists. He did not announce a firm date for a digital release, and the interview left open whether the project would eventually reach streaming services.