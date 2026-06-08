Rapper Fat Joe: Unification of New York City as Knicks Advance to NBA Finals

Rapper Fat Joe describes the current state of unity in New York City, where the city is linked up and transformed into 'beautiful chaos'. He also mentions the unexpected feeling of victory and the historic Knicks run that puts them in second place for the most playoff wins in NBA history. Additionally, Niall Horan hints at an Australian return, along with the release of his new album 'Dinner Party'.

Rapper Fat Joe watches game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs game between the New York Knicks against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden on May 10, 2025 in New York City .

Finals Media Day as the San Antonio Spurs roll into town down 0-2 for the first Finals game at Madison Square Garden since 1999. He told a scrum of reporters that Knicks have brought the city together.. ) “This is the greatest unification you’ve ever seen of this New York City in your life since 9/11.

If you want to know what we felt like in 9/11 after the tragedy, it’s what you’re seeing around New York City, is everybody together. This is insane. ”Niall Horan Hints at Australian Return as New Album 'Dinner Party' Arrives Adding, “I’ve got a friend, he puts a screen in his backyard. He said the whole neighborhood, people he’s never talked to in his life are walking through his house, opening the refrigerator.

This is like, unbelievable. And you know? Last night, I had a random guy tell me, ‘Joe, I never thought in my lifetime I’d see this,’ and I had to think right then and there, and said, ‘You know what? I never thought we’d win a chip either.

'”also agrees that New York feels different during this historic Knicks Finals run. “The city is linking up and turning it into beautiful chaos, man,” , “They making Mamdani look like the king of Bel Air, huh? They saying crime is down. Nobody’s arguing.

The city’s just all together, unified like it’s never been. ” The Knicks are currently on a 13-game playoff winning streak, good for second best in NBA history behind the 2017 Golden State Warriors who won 15 straight on their way to winning their second title in four years.





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